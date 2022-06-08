Gary Bowyer appointed Dundee manager as lengthy search ends at ex-Blackburn boss’ door

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have named Gary Bowyer as their new boss.

The 50-year-old has become the 34th manager at Dens Park after a lengthy search for Mark McGhee’s successor ended at the former Blackburn Rovers boss’ door.

He will be assisted at Dens Park by Billy Barr.

We are delighted to announce the managerial appointment of Gary Bowyer #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/1ANN7ZTta3 pic.twitter.com/WiV2yfXIJm — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 8, 2022

Dundee managing director John Nelms told Dundee’s website: “We are delighted to welcome Gary and Billy to the club.

“At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager. It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Gary and Billy.”

Dens Park technical director Gordon Strachan added: “It’s great to have Gary at the club. He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward.

“Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”

Bowyer moves north of the border after a 10-year managerial career in England, having managed Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bradford City and Salford City.

He was sacked by Salford, the club owned by ex-Manchester United stars including Gary Neville and David Beckham, in May after failing to reach the League Two play-offs.

He takes over from Mark McGhee following the Dark Blues’ relegation to the Championship last season.