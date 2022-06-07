Who is Gary Bowyer? Dundee managerial front-runner’s career assessed, from short-lived playing days to Salford City ‘loan’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer is now clear favourite to land the Dundee job after a lengthy recruitment process.

There have been 23 days since Mark McGhee’s reign ended at Dens Park with a 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

How many more there are before an appointment, we’ll just have to wait and see.

But if Bowyer is the man for the Dee, what can fans expect?

Early retirement

Bowyer’s playing days were short-lived.

In 1990, the young full-back was signed by Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.

It was a club he knew well – his father Ian Bowyer had won two European Cups, a European Super Cup, a league title and a League Cup in his time at the City Ground.

However, Bowyer Jnr didn’t play a single game for Forest before signing at Rotherham United.

A back injury forced him into retirement at the age of just 25 and he moved into coaching.

Last-minute

After a spell at Derby County, Bowyer moved to Blackburn as under-18 coach in 2004. Then up to reserve coach in 2008.

Amid the chaos of the Venky’s takeover at Ewood Park, Bowyer emerged as first-team manager in 2013 after two spells as caretaker boss.

His first opportunity as interim gaffer came with just 24 hours notice ahead of a game against Barnsley.

“We just went: ‘Wow! We’re playing Barnsley tomorrow,’” Bowyer told the Independent after Henning Berg’s dismissal in January 2013.

“It wasn’t a case of enjoyment or hating it. It was like: ‘God, it’s Friday, we have to get a team ready for Saturday!’”

They won 3-1 and Bowyer kept them up in his second spell as caretaker after next full-time boss Michael Appleton lasted just two months at Ewood Park.

After being handed the job on a permanent basis, Bowyer earned eighth and ninth placed finishes in the Championship over the next two seasons.

The third went sour, however, and he was sacked in November 2015.

Arresting the slide

After that, he took charge of a Blackpool side who had dropped from the Premier League to League Two in just four years. Bowyer arrested that slide by guiding them to seventh and winning the play-offs.

After promotion to League One, the Seasiders finished in the top half before Bowyer resigned after just one match of the 2018/19 campaign.

A year at Bradford City followed, with a 29% win ratio seeing his time with the Bantams end early,

‘On loan’ at Salford

After returning to Derby in a coaching role, an agreement was reached between Rams boss Wayne Rooney and Salford co-owner Gary Neville for Bowyer to take over as the Manchester club’s manager for the final 11 matches of the season.

It was effectively a loan deal and Bowyer grabbed his chance, winning the League Two manager of the month award as Salford finished the season well.

He was given a two-year deal at the club that summer but lasted just one season in charge.

Demeanour

Bowyer is described as a quiet man but quick with a joke and with strong man-management skills.

When he joined Salford, the Athletic wrote: “The jovial, good-humoured Bowyer has been well received at (Derby).

“Behind the scenes he is greatly appreciated for his work and a laugh is never far away with him around, though that light-hearted nature is never mistaken for a lack of discipline either.”

What they said about him

Former Bradford City goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell said of Bowyer’s arrival at Valley Parade: “There was a lot of optimism when Gary came in because he was very well liked within the club. He was a good guy.

“But the fans didn’t appreciate the style of football that he played.

“They expect and demand a certain way of playing and if that’s not happening and the results aren’t going well, then they let people know.”

When Bowyer got the Salford job full-time, club captain Ash Eastham wrote on Twitter: “His positivity, professional demands and man-management skills have been reflected in the team’s performances and results since he joined the club.”