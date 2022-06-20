Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins on phone calls with new boss Gary Bowyer and ‘crucial’ opportunity for Dens youngsters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins has already had heart to heart with new boss Gary Bowyer over the phone.

The two began their working relationship in earnest on Monday when the Dark Blues returned from their holidays to start pre-season.

It was the new manager’s first day with the players but Legzdins has revealed their previous connections down south prompted an early phone call.

The 35-year-old keeper took on Bowyer’s Blackburn in the English Championship during his time at Derby County, a club Bowyer has also worked at.

Youth focus

The new Dens boss coached for both those big clubs in their youth academies and Legzdins says that experience will be ideal when working with Dundee’s talented young first-teamers.

We are delighted to announce the managerial appointment of Gary Bowyer #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/1ANN7ZTta3 pic.twitter.com/WiV2yfXIJm — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 8, 2022

That, and his reputation down south, made Bowyer stand out among the candidates linked with the job says the Dark Blues No 1.

He said: “He is someone I have come across a few times during my career back in England.

“Once I saw he was in the running, I knew it would be a good person to recruit.

“Although I have not worked with him, I have had conversations with him and anyone I spoke to back in England about him only had good things to say.

“I played against his Blackburn team when I was at Derby and I know how he sets his teams up.

“I think his experience in coming from the youth set-up at Blackburn dealing with the younger lads – which is obviously crucial to us this year – is a big opportunity for our exciting young players.

‘Very respected’

“He also had success at Blackpool, managed Blackburn in the Championship where he did a good job, and then just missed out with Salford.

“He is someone who is very respected back in England and with all the names we were linked with over the summer he was the one who stood out for me as being the right man.

“Once he got the job, I had a good chat with him on the phone.”