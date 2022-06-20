Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins on phone calls with new boss Gary Bowyer and ‘crucial’ opportunity for Dens youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins on phone calls with new boss Gary Bowyer and ‘crucial’ opportunity for Dens youngsters

By George Cran
June 20 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 20 2022, 12.33pm
Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee goalie Adam Legzdins has already had heart to heart with new boss Gary Bowyer over the phone.

The two began their working relationship in earnest on Monday when the Dark Blues returned from their holidays to start pre-season.

It was the new manager’s first day with the players but Legzdins has revealed their previous connections down south prompted an early phone call.

The 35-year-old keeper took on Bowyer’s Blackburn in the English Championship during his time at Derby County, a club Bowyer has also worked at.

Youth focus

The new Dens boss coached for both those big clubs in their youth academies and Legzdins says that experience will be ideal when working with Dundee’s talented young first-teamers.

That, and his reputation down south, made Bowyer stand out among the candidates linked with the job says the Dark Blues No 1.

He said: “He is someone I have come across a few times during my career back in England.

“Once I saw he was in the running, I knew it would be a good person to recruit.

“Although I have not worked with him, I have had conversations with him and anyone I spoke to back in England about him only had good things to say.

“I played against his Blackburn team when I was at Derby and I know how he sets his teams up.

“I think his experience in coming from the youth set-up at Blackburn dealing with the younger lads – which is obviously crucial to us this year – is a big opportunity for our exciting young players.

‘Very respected’

Adam Legzdins in action for Derby County.

“He also had success at Blackpool, managed Blackburn in the Championship where he did a good job, and then just missed out with Salford.

“He is someone who is very respected back in England and with all the names we were linked with over the summer he was the one who stood out for me as being the right man.

“Once he got the job, I had a good chat with him on the phone.”

