4 talking points as Dundee take charge of League Cup group with victory at Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points as Dundee take charge of League Cup group with victory at Queen’s Park

By George Cran
July 19 2022, 9.39pm Updated: July 19 2022, 11.47pm
Cammy Kerr celebrates making it 2-0 to Dundee against Queen's Park.
Cammy Kerr celebrates making it 2-0 to Dundee against Queen's Park.

Dundee kept up their 100% record in the Premier Sports Cup as they saw off Queen’s Park at Ochilview.

The Dark Blues are now a point away from sealing top spot in Group H and, with it, a place in the knockout stages.

That’s after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Championship rivals Queen’s Park at their temporary home in Stenhousemuir.

The battle of two former Blackburn Rovers managers saw Gary Bowyer get the better of Owen Coyle.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates opening the scoring.

A strong first-half from the Dark Blues saw them finally beat ex-Dee Calum Ferrie in the Queen’s goal, Alex Jakubiak heading in after some pinball in the box.

Five minutes later, Cammy Kerr rattled in his second goal of the season with a fine finish on 36 minutes.

The Spiders, though, pegged them back as substitute Louis Longridge smashed in shortly after half-time.

That gave Queen’s Park hope they could snatch an equaliser – and it was hairy at times – but so did Dundee’s finishing as they let chances slip by.

But the Dens men saw the match out to make it three wins from three this season.

Set-up

Three games into his reign, we are beginning to see how Gary Bowyer’s Dundee are going to go about things for the season ahead.

At the moment, the Dark Blues are shaping up 4-2-3-1 with full-backs very much involved.

Against Queen’s Park, Paul McGowan started in the No 10 position in behind lone striker Jakubiak before coming off at the break with Max Anderson pushing up.

Dundee’s Max Anderson puts pressure on Queen’s Park’s Grant Savoury.

It’ll certainly be a progressive attitude from Dundee this term – playing out from the back where possible but with defenders encouraged to get involved in attack.

Not only full-backs but even centre-back Tyler French made a run in behind the home defence in the second half.

Cammy Kerr

Never mind signing another striker, the Dark Blues have an unlikely goal-machine at right-back.

In his testimonial year, Cammy Kerr is already enjoying his most prolific season as a Dundee player – and we’re only three games in!

Never before has the 26-year-old scored more than once in a single campaign (he got three in 2014/15 on loan at Peterhead).

Cammy Kerr congratulates Alex Jakubiak after his opening goal.

After heading in the opener at Stranraer, his finish against Queen’s Park was a beauty.

More than his goals this season, though, Kerr has provided a real attacking outlet in Gary Bowyer’s early matches.

Coming round the back of the defence when the ball is on the other side, the full-back has been given plenty of freedom to join the attack.

Defensively Kerr had a tricky customer to deal with in Dom Thomas but came out on top in that battle.

Familiar faces

There was an ex-Dee at either end for Queen’s Park and the duo will likely have a big part in any success for the Spiders this term.

Goalie Ferrie made a couple of fine saves in the first half, pushing a goal-bound Ryan Sweeney header onto the crossbar on 15 minutes.

Tyler French and Simon Murray battled all evening.

Striker Simon Murray, meanwhile, is looking more and more like his former self after his lengthy injury issues.

Bright and enterprising, Murray will be a threat for Championship defences this season.

Where they stand

Avoiding defeat against Forfar Athletic on Saturday at Dens Park will see Dundee win Group H.

They do, though, have a chance of taking one of the three seeded slots for the second-round draw with three points against the Loons.

That would see them avoid any of the teams taking part in Europe in the first knockout stage.

There are four teams with 100% records going into the final round of fixtures who can grab those three slots.

Aberdeen face Raith Rovers at Pittodrie, Arbroath are home to Airdrieonians while Inverness host Cove Rangers.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee new boy Ben Williamson on his Dens Park aims after Rangers loan switch and Charlie Adam encounter

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]