4 talking points as Dundee take charge of League Cup group with victory at Queen’s Park

Dundee kept up their 100% record in the Premier Sports Cup as they saw off Queen’s Park at Ochilview.

The Dark Blues are now a point away from sealing top spot in Group H and, with it, a place in the knockout stages.

That’s after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Championship rivals Queen’s Park at their temporary home in Stenhousemuir.

The battle of two former Blackburn Rovers managers saw Gary Bowyer get the better of Owen Coyle.

A strong first-half from the Dark Blues saw them finally beat ex-Dee Calum Ferrie in the Queen’s goal, Alex Jakubiak heading in after some pinball in the box.

Five minutes later, Cammy Kerr rattled in his second goal of the season with a fine finish on 36 minutes.

The Spiders, though, pegged them back as substitute Louis Longridge smashed in shortly after half-time.

That gave Queen’s Park hope they could snatch an equaliser – and it was hairy at times – but so did Dundee’s finishing as they let chances slip by.

But the Dens men saw the match out to make it three wins from three this season.

Set-up

Three games into his reign, we are beginning to see how Gary Bowyer’s Dundee are going to go about things for the season ahead.

At the moment, the Dark Blues are shaping up 4-2-3-1 with full-backs very much involved.

Against Queen’s Park, Paul McGowan started in the No 10 position in behind lone striker Jakubiak before coming off at the break with Max Anderson pushing up.

It’ll certainly be a progressive attitude from Dundee this term – playing out from the back where possible but with defenders encouraged to get involved in attack.

Not only full-backs but even centre-back Tyler French made a run in behind the home defence in the second half.

Cammy Kerr

Never mind signing another striker, the Dark Blues have an unlikely goal-machine at right-back.

In his testimonial year, Cammy Kerr is already enjoying his most prolific season as a Dundee player – and we’re only three games in!

Never before has the 26-year-old scored more than once in a single campaign (he got three in 2014/15 on loan at Peterhead).

After heading in the opener at Stranraer, his finish against Queen’s Park was a beauty.

More than his goals this season, though, Kerr has provided a real attacking outlet in Gary Bowyer’s early matches.

Coming round the back of the defence when the ball is on the other side, the full-back has been given plenty of freedom to join the attack.

Defensively Kerr had a tricky customer to deal with in Dom Thomas but came out on top in that battle.

Familiar faces

There was an ex-Dee at either end for Queen’s Park and the duo will likely have a big part in any success for the Spiders this term.

Goalie Ferrie made a couple of fine saves in the first half, pushing a goal-bound Ryan Sweeney header onto the crossbar on 15 minutes.

Striker Simon Murray, meanwhile, is looking more and more like his former self after his lengthy injury issues.

Bright and enterprising, Murray will be a threat for Championship defences this season.

Where they stand

Avoiding defeat against Forfar Athletic on Saturday at Dens Park will see Dundee win Group H.

They do, though, have a chance of taking one of the three seeded slots for the second-round draw with three points against the Loons.

That would see them avoid any of the teams taking part in Europe in the first knockout stage.

There are four teams with 100% records going into the final round of fixtures who can grab those three slots.

Aberdeen face Raith Rovers at Pittodrie, Arbroath are home to Airdrieonians while Inverness host Cove Rangers.