PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – AZ ecstasy for United and dogged Dee in Fife By George Cran August 9 2022, 11.04am Updated: August 9 2022, 11.38am

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United.

It's a huge week for the Tangerines after they saw off AZ Alkmaar in a pulsating night at Tannadice on Thursday before a much more sedate afternoon against Livingston.

Can they turn it back on this Thursday over in the Netherlands?

And are Dundee on the march in the Championship after their Stark's Park success?

The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran.

Also, Tom is mean to George and Queen of the South, Graeme tries to figure out Dundee ahead of their Arbroath clash while Alan wonders if it's pronounced AZ or AZ.

Only the big stories are covered as the Evening Tele boys get back in front of the mics.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here:

LEE WILKIE: Going to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead isn't easy – I know – but Dundee United have their blueprint to shock AZ Alkmaar