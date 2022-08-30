Dundee star Tyler French: ‘Working your nuts off is the bare minimum every week’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Tyler French admits Dundee fell below the standard required in their last outing at Ayr.

Quickly, though, they have the chance to put Friday night’s 3-1 defeat behind them as Falkirk come to town.

A place in the quarter-finals will await the winner of the Premier Sports Cup clash and French says the prize on offer should focus dark blue minds.

“We need to get back on track after Friday,” the former Wrexham man said.

“It was really disappointing but we have a chance to put things right this midweek.

“At times Ayr wanted it more than us and that’s completely unacceptable.

“That should never happen and it won’t happen again.

“Making sure you work your nuts off is the bare minimum every week.

“It’s a personal thing for each player but it also goes around in the dressing-room; we set our standards high and we have to meet them.

“Tuesday is a chance to get back on the right track and progress in the cup.

“The next round after this is the quarter-final, there will be some big ties in there and we want to be part of it.

“We all want to be playing in those kind of games, that’s the aim for us.

“First of all, we have to produce a performance against Falkirk and make the Ayr game a thing of the past.”