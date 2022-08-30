Dundee star Tyler French: ‘Working your nuts off is the bare minimum every week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee star Tyler French: ‘Working your nuts off is the bare minimum every week’

By George Cran
August 30 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 30 2022, 1.16pm
Dundee defender Tyler French.
Dundee defender Tyler French.

Defender Tyler French admits Dundee fell below the standard required in their last outing at Ayr.

Quickly, though, they have the chance to put Friday night’s 3-1 defeat behind them as Falkirk come to town.

A place in the quarter-finals will await the winner of the Premier Sports Cup clash and French says the prize on offer should focus dark blue minds.

“We need to get back on track after Friday,” the former Wrexham man said.

“It was really disappointing but we have a chance to put things right this midweek.

Tyler French under pressure from Ayr's Dipo Akinyemi.
Tyler French under pressure from Ayr’s Dipo Akinyemi.

“At times Ayr wanted it more than us and that’s completely unacceptable.

“That should never happen and it won’t happen again.

“Making sure you work your nuts off is the bare minimum every week.

“It’s a personal thing for each player but it also goes around in the dressing-room; we set our standards high and we have to meet them.

“Tuesday is a chance to get back on the right track and progress in the cup.

“The next round after this is the quarter-final, there will be some big ties in there and we want to be part of it.

“We all want to be playing in those kind of games, that’s the aim for us.

“First of all, we have to produce a performance against Falkirk and make the Ayr game a thing of the past.”

