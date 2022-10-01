Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer says everyone will have a part to play this week as he prepares for a Championship triple-header.

Within the space of eight days, the Dark Blues face three away trips to Hamilton, Cove Rangers and Arbroath.

And Bowyer is keen to utilise his entire squad as he sees players return to fitness and others impress in the change team that defeated TNS.

Luke McCowan and Shaun Byrne have been out of action for a number of weeks but both played 45 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday.

Whether they return for today’s clash at New Douglas Park, however, is unclear.

‘Intensity and quality’

“We’ve had a real good week in training, intensity and quality,” Bowyer said.

“I think we’ve really seen the benefits of going away together, I think the group has become closer.

“Good news was Luke McCowan and Shaun Byrne getting time in the reserves so they are on the road back.

“We are going into a busy week so they will come into contention but it’s whether we push them or not for Saturday.

“We’ve had some interesting questions between myself and (assistant) Billy Barr, (coach) Scott Patterson and the staff to have a look.

“Everyone has been putting a case forward in training.

“We are going a game at a time and we have a busy week so I expect everyone to play a part.”

Sharp or Legzdins?

One man missing from the first two matches will be captain Ryan Sweeney.

His red card late on against Inverness carries a one-match ban. However, the second booking that day also triggered a further match suspension after picking up six yellows.

That could see Lee Ashcroft and Jordan McGhee keep their partnership together after a clean sheet in Shropshire.

Tyler French has also featured there and could make a return.

Who to pick behind them is also a dilemma for the Dark Blues boss.

Harry Sharp has been No 1 all season before the more experienced Adam Legzdins took the gloves for the cup clash last weekend.

“That’s a difficult one. Harry has done well and kept clean sheets,” Bowyer said.

“Then we had the opportunity to see Adam Legzdins on Friday and his experience, his talking and his organisation was very good.

“That gives us a problem as well. I say problem, it’s not really a problem – I’d rather have these options than not.”

He added: “There will be more than one person disappointed this week.

“We can only pick the starting XI we feel is appropriate to get the job done at Hamilton.

“But it will take a massive squad effort this week. None more so than Saturday.”

‘Irrelevant’

This will be the second time Dundee have faced Hamilton this season after defeating them 3-0 in Bowyer’s first competitive match in charge.

That came in the Premier Sports Cup with Niall McGinn, Alex Jakubiak and Lyall Cameron on target.

Bowyer, though, expects a different game this time around.

“That game is irrelevant,” he added.

“They have brought in a lot of players since then, we’ve brought in a couple.

“What I expect from them is a good footballing team and they will be up and at it, in our faces trying to win the game.

“We know exactly what to expect.

“It’s up to us to go play our game.”