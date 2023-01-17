Dundee’s cup clash with Dunfermline OFF again after pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will have to try again to host their SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final clash against Dunfermline.

The second attempt to play the last-eight tie has been called off after a lunchtime pitch inspection.

Last week’s initial attempt was postponed at the 11th hour with the call coming around 45 minutes before kick-off.

With Saturday’s league fixture against Partick Thistle also called off following further rain, an earlier pitch inspection was called this time around.

However, the game has now been called off by the match official.

The issue last week and over the weekend was a waterlogged pitch after continued rainfall.

Since then Dundee has seen sub-zero temperatures with the pitch now frozen.