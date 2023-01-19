Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways and contract situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee ace Adam Legzdins opens up on call-off frustration, getting back to winning ways and contract situation

By George Cran
January 19 2023, 7.30am Updated: January 19 2023, 2.26pm
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

The Dundee players are champing at the bit to get back to action after a string of call-offs.

That’s according to goalie Adam Legzdins after three matches were postponed over the past fortnight.

A Challenge Cup quarter-final against Dunfermline twice fell foul of the weather with a league clash against Partick Thistle also postponed in between.

This weekend, though, will see the Dark Blues on the road in the Scottish Cup at top-flight St Mirren.

It will be Dundee’s first game in over two weeks but Legzdins insists the players have done everything in their power to ensure there isn’t any rustiness to shake off.

“There is a worry that you could lose fitness and sharpness,” Legzdins said.

Adam Legzdins warms up at the start of the season. Image: SNS.

“But given the resources we have here with the fitness coaches and management team, they will be working hard to catch up on those minutes missed on the pitch.

“It is part and parcel of being a footballer at this time of the year.

“Since I have been up here, there have always been a few games called off but it doesn’t make it any less frustrating.

“I would still much rather play than train.

“It was weird as we were coming off the training pitch on Saturday and the first thing we were doing was checking the scores.

“You don’t want to fall behind in your fixtures and that is the frustrating part of it.

“But the ground staff are doing all they can do and are working around the clock.

“You see the pictures of the Brians (groundsmen Brian and Brian Robertson) on the pitch at 3am with the lights on.”

‘Massively achievable’

Focus switches to cup football this weekend but the Championship is Dundee’s main concern this season.

And gaining a second promotion of Legzdins’ time at Dens Park.

However, the Dark Blues are still awaiting a first victory of 2023 after defeat to Arbroath was followed up by a draw on the road at Raith Rovers.

“We were top of the division just before Christmas and things were looking good,” the Dundee No 1 added.

Legzdins and Cammy Kerr celebrate a victory at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“The two results since then in the league aren’t what we wanted but you don’t want to get carried away – it was a draw and a loss.

“The run was going to come to an end at some point.

“We are now looking to go on another run and go again.

“Overall, I have been very happy with a lot of things this season.

“There are things to improve on but we know what our aim is this year and that hasn’t changed.

“It is massively achievable.

“It is important to bounce back after a disappointing loss and a draw.”

Contract

Legzdins is one of a whole host of players out of contract at Dundee this summer.

Only three first-team players have deals beyond the end of this season.

And the former Derby and Birmingham goalie is keen to stick around at Dens Park.

Legzdins said: “Of course, I love it up here.

Adam Legzdins signed for Dundee in November 2020. Pic: David Young.

“People are really friendly and have made me and my family very welcome.

“I have a young daughter who was born here. She turns two next month.

“I can’t believe two and a bit years have passed by already.

“We are thoroughly enjoying our time here and it is good to be part of a project that looks like it is going places.

“Ultimately you want to be part of a successful team.

“I really enjoyed getting promoted with the team, not so much enjoyed getting relegated, but it would be massive for me, my family and the team if we can win this league.”

