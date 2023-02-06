Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge

By George Cran
February 6 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 6 2023, 1.30pm
Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean is taking on a unique charity challenge with Dundee Stars. Here he is pictured with Stars forward Toms Rutkis.
Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean is taking on a unique charity challenge with Dundee Stars. Here he is pictured with Stars forward Toms Rutkis.

Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean has teamed up with Dundee Stars to take on a unique charity challenge.

The Dundonian played a key role in helping the club survive administration in 2010 and was chief executive at Dens Park for just over a year.

Now, though, he’s putting his body on the line to help Dundee Bairns, a local charity dedicated to providing meals and clothing to low-income families.

Harry MacLean will be facing shots from Dundee Stars. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT.

Harry will get himself on the ice at Dundee Ice Arena at the end of this month ready to face 50 shots from the Stars first team as a stand-in goalie/moving target.

All to raise funds for children in the city in need of support.

‘Attempt to injure me…’

Harry said: “At the end of February I have accepted a challenge from Dundee Stars Ice Hockey Club to get on the ice, in goalie gear, and face 50 shots from the team.

“I haven’t been on the ice properly in 30 years.

Harry MacLean opens new offices at the Dundee One building for his new company Carrick Management.

“I will risk life and limb facing shots anywhere between 80 and 100 miles per hour and both myself and Dundee Stars are doing this to back Dundee Bairns, an outstanding charity helping the most needy in our city.

“I’m hoping many will back this attempt to injure me by giving a few pounds, or to sponsor me directly for each puck I manage to keep out of the net.

“Your support would be massively appreciated by all.”

The challenge is set for February 28 at the Dundee Ice Arena. Head to justgiving.com to help out.

