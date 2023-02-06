Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee FC chief Harry MacLean has teamed up with Dundee Stars to take on a unique charity challenge.

The Dundonian played a key role in helping the club survive administration in 2010 and was chief executive at Dens Park for just over a year.

Now, though, he’s putting his body on the line to help Dundee Bairns, a local charity dedicated to providing meals and clothing to low-income families.

Harry will get himself on the ice at Dundee Ice Arena at the end of this month ready to face 50 shots from the Stars first team as a stand-in goalie/moving target.

All to raise funds for children in the city in need of support.

‘Attempt to injure me…’

Harry said: “At the end of February I have accepted a challenge from Dundee Stars Ice Hockey Club to get on the ice, in goalie gear, and face 50 shots from the team.

“I haven’t been on the ice properly in 30 years.

“I will risk life and limb facing shots anywhere between 80 and 100 miles per hour and both myself and Dundee Stars are doing this to back Dundee Bairns, an outstanding charity helping the most needy in our city.

“I’m hoping many will back this attempt to injure me by giving a few pounds, or to sponsor me directly for each puck I manage to keep out of the net.

“Your support would be massively appreciated by all.”

The challenge is set for February 28 at the Dundee Ice Arena. Head to justgiving.com to help out.