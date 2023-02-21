Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee got the better of city rivals Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park.

A second-half brace from striker Jamie Richardson was enough for the more experienced Dark Blues side to take all three points.

Dee first-teamers Harry Sharp, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson, Jordan Marshall and Luke McCowan were all on from the start.

Marshall would be replaced by the returning Ryan Clampin at half-time.

United, meanwhile, had a much more youthful side with Declan Glass the most experienced man.

Flynn Duffy took a central midfield spot alongside Fin Robson.

Even

Dundee had the more experienced line-up but despite having more of the ball, the opening period was an even affair.

Dee first-teamer McCowan was causing problems down United’s left flank and he sent in a cross for Jamie Richardson on 22 minutes but the youngster headed wide.

At the other end, Glass went closest for United after an error from Dundee’s Marshall. His effort flashed past the far post, however.

Ruairidh Adams was then at full stretch moments before the break to deny Lewis Lorimer a fine opening goal after letting fly from 25 yards.

Richardson double

The Dark Blues started the second half on top and took the lead on 57 minutes. Lorent Tolaj played the ball through for Richardson to finish low beyond Adams.

Dee skipper Jack Wilkie was then denied by Adams before Tolaj blazed a good chance over.

United’s best second half effort came from a deflected Glass free-kick but it was an easy save for Harry Sharp.

Dundee eventually sealed victory after Richardson was downed in the area. There was penalty problem for the Dee second string, however, as Richardson stepped up himself to stroke home from 12 yards.

McCowan would later hit the post before Richardson was denied a hat-trick with his rebound blocked on the line.

Teams

Dundee: Sharp, Lorimer, Marshall, Wilkie, Crowther, Robertson, Allan, Anderson, Richardson, Tolaj, McCowan.

Subs: Lynch, Clampin, Murray, Kelly, Martin, Clark, Buchan

Dundee United: Adams, Petrie, Duffy, Hutchinson, Donald, Robson, Bisland, Mwangi, Heenan, Glass, Watson.

Subs: Comerford, Bertie, Domeracki, Borland.