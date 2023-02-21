Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park

By George Cran
February 21 2023, 4.14pm Updated: February 21 2023, 4.17pm
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee got the better of city rivals Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park.

A second-half brace from striker Jamie Richardson was enough for the more experienced Dark Blues side to take all three points.

Dee first-teamers Harry Sharp, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson, Jordan Marshall and Luke McCowan were all on from the start.

Marshall would be replaced by the returning Ryan Clampin at half-time.

United, meanwhile, had a much more youthful side with Declan Glass the most experienced man.

Declan Glass was in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Flynn Duffy took a central midfield spot alongside Fin Robson.

Even

Dundee had the more experienced line-up but despite having more of the ball, the opening period was an even affair.

Dee first-teamer McCowan was causing problems down United’s left flank and he sent in a cross for Jamie Richardson on 22 minutes but the youngster headed wide.

At the other end, Glass went closest for United after an error from Dundee’s Marshall. His effort flashed past the far post, however.

Lewis Lorimer goes close in the first half. Image: George Cran.

Ruairidh Adams was then at full stretch moments before the break to deny Lewis Lorimer a fine opening goal after letting fly from 25 yards.

Richardson double

The Dark Blues started the second half on top and took the lead on 57 minutes. Lorent Tolaj played the ball through for Richardson to finish low beyond Adams.

Dee skipper Jack Wilkie was then denied by Adams before Tolaj blazed a good chance over.

United’s best second half effort came from a deflected Glass free-kick but it was an easy save for Harry Sharp.

Jack Wilkie captained Dundee Reserves. Image: George Cran.

Dundee eventually sealed victory after Richardson was downed in the area. There was penalty problem for the Dee second string, however, as Richardson stepped up himself to stroke home from 12 yards.

McCowan would later hit the post before Richardson was denied a hat-trick with his rebound blocked on the line.

Teams

Dundee: Sharp, Lorimer, Marshall, Wilkie, Crowther, Robertson, Allan, Anderson, Richardson, Tolaj, McCowan.

Subs: Lynch, Clampin, Murray, Kelly, Martin, Clark, Buchan

Dundee United: Adams, Petrie, Duffy, Hutchinson, Donald, Robson, Bisland, Mwangi, Heenan, Glass, Watson.

Subs: Comerford, Bertie, Domeracki, Borland.

