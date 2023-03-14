Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return ‘refreshed’ from break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news ahead of crunch Championship double-header as Dee return ‘refreshed’ from break

By George Cran
March 14 2023, 12.00pm
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr (left) and on-loan midfielder Barry Maguire. Images: SNS.

Dundee are “refreshed” after an impromptu mid-season break says manager Gary Bowyer.

The Dark Blues are preparing for the Championship title run-in with a double header coming up in the next week against rivals Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

Both those sides have played since Dundee’s last fixture at Cove Rangers on March 4.

The unexpected break came thanks to Ayr’s involvement in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, seeing their original March 11 clash moved to next Tuesday.

Bounce game

To keep things ticking over Bowyer’s side took on St Johnstone in a closed-door game last week before a weekend off.

“We had a bounce game and it served its purpose. We only have three games in March so we got minutes into players who needed them and got others ticking over,” the Dundee boss said.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“It was good to test ourselves against a team from a higher division as well so it worked out well for both sides.

“Then the players got a weekend off and they’ve been back refreshed on Monday.

“Focus is on Partick Thistle. We watched their game at the weekend and we’ve obviously just played them recently so we know about them and they know about us.

“We play Saturday-Tuesday next week and then another weekend with no game.

“That might not be a bad thing in terms of rest but then we have six games in April.

“So then it will be about keeping players injury-free and fresh in their minds, keeping motivation up to get as many wins as we can.”

Team news

The time off has allowed one man who missed the win at Cove Rangers to recover.

Barry Maguire had been an ever-present since joining on loan from Motherwell before picking up an injury ahead of that trip to Aberdeen.

Kwame Thomas missed the trip to Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

However, Cammy Kerr remains sidelined with an ankle knock while there are doubts over Kwame Thomas and Lorent Tolaj after they also missed the Cove clash.

“We’ve got one or two knocks in training and we had a couple out with illness last week as well,” Bower revealed.

“We’ve eased Barry Maguire back into training on Monday. He missed the Cove game so it was good to see him back.

“Cammy Kerr is still struggling with his ankle. We’re not sure how long it might be, it’s bruising on the bone so you just have to wait for it to settle down.

“Kwame Thomas and Lorent Tolaj aren’t back yet, Lorent missed Cove with illness and then picked up a bit of a knock.”

