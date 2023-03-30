Dundee’s potential title-decider against Queen’s Park to be held at Ochilview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s potential title-decider against Queen’s Park to be held at Ochilview

Championship leaders confirm final-day clash to be held at the home of Stenhousemuir.

By George Cran
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s final match of the Championship season will be held at Ochilview.

The potential title-decider on May 5 against the league leaders Queen’s Park has been confirmed by the Spiders as taking place at the home of Stenhousemuir.

Four points separate the sides in first and second ahead of this weekend’s games with the Dark Blues still to play seven matches and Queen’s Park six.

Queen’s Park have played much of their home games this campaign in Larbert as they build a new home at Lesser Hampden.

And delays have meant their desire to hold the final matches of the new season at a shiny new stadium has not come to pass.

Dundee are aiming to catch Queen’s Park at the top of the Championship table: Image: SNS.

In confirming the match at Ochilview in a statement, club president David Hunter said: “This decision has been taken now, as there remains a number of outstanding build requirements in the East Stand.

“This has delayed our planned test events and time has gone against us to receive the required certification to host these games.

“Our supporters have given us tremendous backing this season. We thank them for that support we apologise for the scheduling of another Friday night fixture.”

The home of Stenhousemuir has a capacity of 3,746 with over 600 seats. The previous match between the sides on October 28 saw 1,006 in attendance.

The match which takes place on Friday, May 5, with a 7.45pm kick-off will be shown live on BBC Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee must beware cup-winners Hamilton says Gary Bowyer ahead of key Championship test
5 Dundee stats ahead of final title tilt - Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Pierre Reedy latest as he hopes to welcome back…
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee strikeforce, ticket prices and belief - could Dens Park rollercoaster finally…
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
Who is Dundee's potential new signing Pierre Reedy?
Dundee energy 'magnificent' says boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares side for the final…
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…

Most Read

1
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81
Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils' complaints

Editor's Picks

Most Commented