Dundee’s potential title-decider against Queen’s Park to be held at Ochilview

Dundee’s final match of the Championship season will be held at Ochilview.

The potential title-decider on May 5 against the league leaders Queen’s Park has been confirmed by the Spiders as taking place at the home of Stenhousemuir.

Four points separate the sides in first and second ahead of this weekend’s games with the Dark Blues still to play seven matches and Queen’s Park six.

Queen’s Park have played much of their home games this campaign in Larbert as they build a new home at Lesser Hampden.

And delays have meant their desire to hold the final matches of the new season at a shiny new stadium has not come to pass.

In confirming the match at Ochilview in a statement, club president David Hunter said: “This decision has been taken now, as there remains a number of outstanding build requirements in the East Stand.

“This has delayed our planned test events and time has gone against us to receive the required certification to host these games.

“Our supporters have given us tremendous backing this season. We thank them for that support we apologise for the scheduling of another Friday night fixture.”

The home of Stenhousemuir has a capacity of 3,746 with over 600 seats. The previous match between the sides on October 28 saw 1,006 in attendance.

The match which takes place on Friday, May 5, with a 7.45pm kick-off will be shown live on BBC Scotland.