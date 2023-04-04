GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee – and chance of fan rep on club board even more encouraging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Good times at Dundee – and chance of fan rep on club board even more encouraging

Football fans should have a voice in how their club is run, Dees have the chance of that says our Dundee FC writer.

Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Times are good at Dens Park right now.

It doesn’t get much better than absolutely thrashing a team in the league and your title rivals losing.

Dundee were superb against Hamilton and their recent performances bode well for what is to come this term.

One thing that may have gone under the radar over the weekend with goals flying in right, left and centre was the statement put out by Dee4Life.

Relations between the fan organisation and John Nelms have been icy – to say the least – for a long, long time.

I’m encouraged that work is being done to thaw that ice in some way.

John Nelms (centre) with owner Tim Keyes (right) at Raith Rovers earlier this season. Image: SNS.

In case you missed it, Dee4Life revealed they’d held talks with Nelms and representatives of the club with a view to getting fan representation on the board at Dens Park.

These are early, early talks, however. Working to put previous issues in the past to be able to improve things down the line.

And I don’t expect any major progress to happen soon.

It would be nice to hear from Mr Nelms himself on how he views the situation but all is quiet.

Voice

Now, I’m not a Dundee fan so I can’t pretend to suggest what supporters should feel about the man running their club.

Or whatever Dee4Life or the DFC Supporters Society have done or said in the past.

But it is a hugely important organisation in my view.

How many clubs across the land have a fan group as their second-biggest shareholder?

Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

That retain vetoes over major decisions made by the club?

There aren’t many.

Football fans should always have a voice over what happens at their club.

At plenty of clubs, that voice is ignored.

But Dundee fans have a vehicle in the shape of Dee4Life to get that view actually heard in the boardroom.

It’s much more difficult to ignore it in there.

Make most of good times

The only way that becomes a reality is for Dee4Life to show their value to Nelms and the club as well as to their members.

That’s a tricky balance because there are plenty who might want the fan’s group to let rip at certain decisions made by the club’s owners.

That might feel good in the short term but what do you actually manage to get done that improves things for Dundee fans?

Dundee celebrate against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

That’s ultimately the role for organisations like Dee4Life and the Dundee Supporters Association, who do plenty of good work for their members as well.

The only really constructive way to give fans a voice is to work with the club on issues, not rail against them constantly.

Once a relationship is built, then decisions made by owner Tim Keyes and managing director John Nelms can really be challenged. Answers may well be more forthcoming then, too.

Right now, things are good at the club. The team is winning, ticket prices are down and fans are turning up.

Make the most of it – build that relationship between fans and owners.

That way, when things aren’t quite so good, fans will have a meaningful voice and a way to have it heard.

An encouraging start.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Arbroath fans will back their side in big numbers against Dundee. Image: SNS.
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield set for second biggest crowd in a decade as ticket…
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal as Dundee go 3-0 up. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…
From left: Dundee goal-getter Tommy Coyne, Saturday's hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron and all-time top scorer Alan Gilzean all played their parts in big wins.
Dundee's biggest wins: Where does 7-0 hammering of Hamilton sit in club record books?
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn't in contention for…
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron: There is more to come
Dundee celebrate against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Dee emulate 60s glory days and Lyall Cameron does…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer hails Dundee's magnificent seven and 'wonderful' Lyall Cameron as Hamilton boss John…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his hat-trick goal as Dundee hammered Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee purr in purple…
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation…
3

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
3
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
12
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
2

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Emergency services called to A92 Picture shows; A92. A92 Fife . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 04/04/2023
Man taken to hospital following incident on A92 near Cowdenbeath
Andy Kirk has signed a new deal with Brechin. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin boss Andy Kirk hands Angus side Highland League title boost by penning new…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival
Humza Yousaf
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government

Editor's Picks

Most Commented