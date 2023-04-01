Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation on club board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal talks with Dens chief John Nelms over fan representation on club board

The club's second largest shareholder hope to improve engagement between the Dark Blues owners and supporters.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee fan group Dee4Life have revealed initial talks have been held with club chief John Nelms over fan representation on the Dark Blues board.

Dee4Life, formerly known as the Dundee FC Supporters Society, are the club’s second largest shareholder behind Nelms and chairman Tim Keyes’ Football Partners Scotland.

Part of the sale of majority shareholding to the Americans included a fan representative on the club board.

However, that position has been unfilled for a number of years with the relationship between managing director Nelms and the DFCSS deteriorating significantly.

Work, though, by the new board at Dee4Life has been ongoing to repair that relationship to ensure the views of their members – Dundee fans – are heard by the club.

And that has included discussions with Nelms.

‘Challenging questions’

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.

In their latest monthly statement, Dee4Life said: “Over the past three months, representatives of Dee4Life have been meeting with John Nelms and other Dundee FC officials.

“The purpose of these talks has been to establish a framework for the future relationship between the trust and the club, including the restoration of fan representation to the Dens Park board.

“These discussions are progressing in a positive manner but, given the extent to which the relationship between the two groups deteriorated over several years, there remains some distance to go before we arrive at an agreed position.

“We feel that for a fans’ representative to be successful, their addition to the board has to be done in a positive manner that adds value to the club and its supporters.

“We sincerely hope that the positive dialogue we have had since New Year lays the foundation for a fresh start that will allow us to represent our members – and the wider support – at board level, supporting the club’s development and helping to grow our fan base while also asking challenging questions when appropriate.

“The more communication and engagement that takes place, the more likely it is that the club and fans will move forward as one.”

The statement also revealed the intention of Dundee’s general manager Greg Fenton to meet with supporters’ groups this summer and encouraged supporters to take up the chance of reduced ticket prices for today’s match against Hamilton.

