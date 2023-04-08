Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by Arbroath in front of bumper crowd

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 3,000 Dundee fans packed into Gayfield to see the Dark Blues move top of the Championship.

The bumper travelling support, however, didn’t see their side pick up a third victory in a row after Gary Bowyer’s side were held to a 0-0 draw.

After Dundee dominated the opening 45 minutes, Arbroath came back into the contest as the teams ground out a hard-fought point apiece.

That point, though, was enough to move Dundee into first place for only the third time this season following the defeat to Queen’s Park on Friday night.

Key moments

Dundee began the match in confident mood after lasting week’s goal glut against Hamilton.

Fashioning chances in the opening 45, however, proved tricky.

Paul McMullan went closest, first being denied by Derek Gaston with a low shot from an angle after 18 minutes.

And right on half-time he almost gave the Dark Blues the perfect boost ahead of the break, only to see a fine half-volley come back off the post.

The second period saw even fewer chances, however. Michael McKenna went close for Arbroath with a free-kick on 76 minutes and then even closer with another 10 minutes later.

But neither side could break the deadlock and had to make do with one point each.

Dundee’s star man: Lee Ashcroft

This wasn’t an afternoon for flair players, the Dark Blues couldn’t find the key to unlock the Arbroath defence.

But once more the backline stood strong to keep a 15th clean sheet of the league season.

As always Lee Ashcroft and Ryan Sweeney were at the heart of the visiting defence with the former just edging his centre-back partner.

Player ratings

Legzdins 6, Mulligan 7, Marshall 7, Sweeney 7, Ashcroft 7, McGhee 6, Cameron 6, Hannant 7, McCowan 6 (Reedy 75, 6), McMullan 7, Jakubiak 6 (Thomas 75, 6).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Byrne, Robertson, Williamson, Fisher, Clampin, Maguire.

Attendance: 5,563 (3,036 away)

Manager under the Microscope

After winning 7-0 last time out, Gary Bowyer went with the same again – as much as possible anyway.

Striker Zach Robinson was out after suffering a head knock against Hamilton.

In his place was Paul McMullan, who joined Alex Jakubiak up front in the 4-4-2 formation that has worked so well of late.

The Dundee boss waited until the 75th minute to make his first changes.

Not much came off for Jakubiak as Kwame Thomas replaced him while there was a debut for new signing Pierre Reedy in place of Luke McCowan.

But there was no impact on the scoreline from the substitutes.