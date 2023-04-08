Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann puts Pars on verge of title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann puts Pars on verge of title

Courier Sport rounds up the main action after the Pars came from two goals down to take a point against Falkirk

By Craig Cairns
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
St Johnstone booed off as defeat to Ross County raises prospect of another relegation…
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Jim Goodwin sets ambitious target for number of wins as Dundee United boss delivers…
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas targets more goals after 'sitting at home in the dark'…
St Johnstone v Ross County is the biggest game of the Perth club's season,…

Most Read

1
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
4
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is

Editor's Picks

Most Commented