Jason Cummings could join former Dundee star in India as Central Coast Mariners admit they won’t stand in his way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jason Cummings could join former Dundee star in India as Central Coast Mariners admit they won’t stand in his way

Former Dark Blues striker has been linked with a move to Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan this summer.

By George Cran
Jason Cummings left Dundee for Central Coast Mariners in 2022. Image: SNS.
Jason Cummings left Dundee for Central Coast Mariners in 2022. Image: SNS.

Central Coast Mariners won’t stand in the way of Jason Cummings if a suitable offer comes in.

The former Dundee striker has been linked with a move to Indian sides Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan due to his impressive performances Down Under.

Cummings is gearing up for the A-League’s play-off semi-final against Adelaide United with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

But these could be his last games for the Mariners with coach Nick Montgomery admitting “everybody has a price tag”.

Aziz Behich clashes with Lionel Messi at the Qatar World Cup, with Jason Cummings looking on.
Aziz Behich clashes with Lionel Messi at the Qatar World Cup, with Jason Cummings looking on. Image: Shutterstock.

Cummings has scored 27 goals in 47 games for the Aussie outfit since leaving Dundee in January 2022.

He has since switched allegiance to Australia and played at the Qatar World Cup in November.

But his time in Oz could be coming to an end – and he could be joining forces with another former Dee frontman.

Greg Stewart is the star man for Mumbai City, part of the City Football Group that includes Manchester City.

Mumbai won the regular season campaign by four points and will play in next season’s Asian Champions League but were knocked out in the play-off semi-final with Mohun Bagan lifting the Super League trophy.

‘Price tag’

Central Coast Mariners coach Montgomery admits there is interest in Cummings and hasn’t ruled out a departure for his frontman.

Montgomery said: “He’s been our top scorer last year and this year, so there’s always going to be interest in him as well as a lot of the younger players.

“We don’t worry about stuff like that, we will get through to the end of the season. This club is a selling club so everybody has a price tag.

“We don’t hold players back from going onto big things. So whether it’s Jason or if it’s anybody else – I could go through the whole squad and I think there’s probably interest in most of the players.

“But they’re professional enough to just get their head down and focus on the next couple of weeks, starting with Adelaide on Saturday night.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
5
The yellow warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife
6
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed
7
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied
CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft
8
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
9
'Jane' has bravely shared her experience. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman faces ‘scandalous’ decade-long wait for life-changing surgery
10
Baker Stewart Barnett with a tray of freshly made fruit scones.
Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]