Jason Cummings could join former Dundee star in India as Central Coast Mariners admit they won’t stand in his way

Central Coast Mariners won’t stand in the way of Jason Cummings if a suitable offer comes in.

The former Dundee striker has been linked with a move to Indian sides Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan due to his impressive performances Down Under.

Cummings is gearing up for the A-League’s play-off semi-final against Adelaide United with a place in the Grand Final at stake.

But these could be his last games for the Mariners with coach Nick Montgomery admitting “everybody has a price tag”.

Cummings has scored 27 goals in 47 games for the Aussie outfit since leaving Dundee in January 2022.

He has since switched allegiance to Australia and played at the Qatar World Cup in November.

But his time in Oz could be coming to an end – and he could be joining forces with another former Dee frontman.

Greg Stewart is the star man for Mumbai City, part of the City Football Group that includes Manchester City.

An impactful performance from Greg Stewart to convert two brilliant free kicks in #TheIslanders’ win 🆚 FC Goa makes him our @stakenewsindia Mumbai City FC Islander of the Match! 💥#FCGMCFC #CityOfChampions #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/DZqEgzgc72 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 13, 2023

Mumbai won the regular season campaign by four points and will play in next season’s Asian Champions League but were knocked out in the play-off semi-final with Mohun Bagan lifting the Super League trophy.

‘Price tag’

Central Coast Mariners coach Montgomery admits there is interest in Cummings and hasn’t ruled out a departure for his frontman.

Montgomery said: “He’s been our top scorer last year and this year, so there’s always going to be interest in him as well as a lot of the younger players.

“We don’t worry about stuff like that, we will get through to the end of the season. This club is a selling club so everybody has a price tag.

“We don’t hold players back from going onto big things. So whether it’s Jason or if it’s anybody else – I could go through the whole squad and I think there’s probably interest in most of the players.

“But they’re professional enough to just get their head down and focus on the next couple of weeks, starting with Adelaide on Saturday night.”