Dundee close in on Callum Davidson appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee close in on Callum Davidson appointment

The former St Johnstone boss has reportedly agreed to become Gary Bowyer's replacement at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS

Dundee are reportedly set to name Callum Davidson as their new manager.

The Scottish Sun are reporting the former St Johnstone manager has agreed to take over at Dens Park after talks yesterday.

The Dark Blues received a host of applications in the wake of Gary Bowyer’s sacking last week but Davidson has been the main target throughout.

Now it appears they got their man with the 46-year-old ready to take the helm as Dundee prepare to return to the Premiership.

The Dens Park club won the Championship after a dramatic final day victory over rivals Queen’s Park.

Callum Davidson to Dundee OFF as Dark Blues search for Gary Bowyer replacement goes on

Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS.

Only for Bowyer to be informed his time at the club was over just days later.

The process to find his replacement has taken less than a week with club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan opting for Davidson, the early favourite for the job.

Managerial record

Davidson has a strong relationship with technical director Strachan after his stint as assistant with the national team under Strachan’s leadership.

Despite the struggles at McDiarmid Park over the past two seasons, the former Blackburn, Leicester and Preston full-back led Saints to an unprecedented cup double in 2021.

Wins over Livingston and Hibs at Hampden brought League Cup and Scottish Cup glory to Perth – the first club outside the Old Firm to achieve that feat since Jocky Scott and Alex Smith’s Aberdeen in 1989/90.

Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Davidson also led St Johnstone to a fifth-placed finish but player departures proved costly the following summer and Saints narrowly-avoided relegation the following season.

This past campaign was also a struggle and Davidson was sacked by Saints in April.

His record as a manager is 42 wins, 37 draws and 57 defeats in 136 matches in charge at St Johnstone with a win ratio of 31%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]