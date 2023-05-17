Dundee close in on Callum Davidson appointment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are reportedly set to name Callum Davidson as their new manager.

The Scottish Sun are reporting the former St Johnstone manager has agreed to take over at Dens Park after talks yesterday.

The Dark Blues received a host of applications in the wake of Gary Bowyer’s sacking last week but Davidson has been the main target throughout.

Now it appears they got their man with the 46-year-old ready to take the helm as Dundee prepare to return to the Premiership.

The Dens Park club won the Championship after a dramatic final day victory over rivals Queen’s Park.

Only for Bowyer to be informed his time at the club was over just days later.

The process to find his replacement has taken less than a week with club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan opting for Davidson, the early favourite for the job.

Managerial record

Davidson has a strong relationship with technical director Strachan after his stint as assistant with the national team under Strachan’s leadership.

Despite the struggles at McDiarmid Park over the past two seasons, the former Blackburn, Leicester and Preston full-back led Saints to an unprecedented cup double in 2021.

Wins over Livingston and Hibs at Hampden brought League Cup and Scottish Cup glory to Perth – the first club outside the Old Firm to achieve that feat since Jocky Scott and Alex Smith’s Aberdeen in 1989/90.

Davidson also led St Johnstone to a fifth-placed finish but player departures proved costly the following summer and Saints narrowly-avoided relegation the following season.

This past campaign was also a struggle and Davidson was sacked by Saints in April.

His record as a manager is 42 wins, 37 draws and 57 defeats in 136 matches in charge at St Johnstone with a win ratio of 31%.