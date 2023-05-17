Ross Graham absence explained as Dundee United lean on experience in relegation cauldron

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham still has “developing to do” as the Dundee United boss prioritises defensive experience in the club’s battle for Premiership survival.

Graham, 22, burst on to the scene in spectacular fashion during the second half of last season.

He scored against Rangers, made his Scotland under-21 debut and was nominated for SFWA young player of the year following his return from a miserable loan stint at Dunfermline.

However, Graham has struggled for first-team minutes this term, starting just 12 times.

His last appearance was on February 1.

With Charlie Mulgrew suspended for Saturday’s visit of Ross County, Goodwin turned to skipper Ryan Edwards and reverted to a 3-5-2, deploying Scott McMann — who endured a testing afternoon — as left-sided centre-back.

“People will always look to players who aren’t in the team when things go badly” acknowledged Goodwin. “That’s only natural.

“The team received a lot of plaudits during the winning streak we went on — but then you tend to get people asking for players who aren’t in the team after a bad performance like Saturday.

“With regards to Ross, he is a good young centre-half. He is training really well and working hard.

“I still think he has a lot of developing to do and when we are in this situation, sometimes experience is key — guys who have been there, done it and can handle the pressure of a relegation battle.”

Must do better

Goodwin, meanwhile, believes it is overly simplistic to attribute United’s defensive woes against County to the absence of Mulgrew.

The experienced defender will be back in contention for the trip to Livingston after serving a one-match suspension for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against St Johnstone.

While an undoubted boost — Mulgrew’s partnership with Loick Ayina has been heartening — Goodwin believes the side he picked for the County clash should have performed far better.

“I believe in the players, and in the group,” he continued. “The players we picked on Saturday were more than capable of getting a result.

“Of course, Charlie (Mulgrew) is an important player and has been since I’ve come in. He has played at a consistent level in the majority of games. He has become a key player and you are going to miss someone with his quality.

“But the players who were in the team should have been good enough to get the job done.”

Levitt on course

Meanwhile, Dylan Levitt remains on course to return to full training ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Livi, following six weeks absent with a knee injury.

“Dylan did some non-contact work on Monday and Tuesday,” said Goodwin. “We’ll look towards the end of the week to reintegrate him back into the group and see how he reacts.

“In terms of match fitness, he isn’t going to be where we need him to be. But he’s a quality player to have available and be part of the squad.”