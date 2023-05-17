Ross Graham absence explained as Dundee United lean on experience in relegation cauldron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham absence explained as Dundee United lean on experience in relegation cauldron

Jim Goodwin says the Scotland U21 international still has "developing to do"

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham has not played for United since February 1. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham still has “developing to do” as the Dundee United boss prioritises defensive experience in the club’s battle for Premiership survival.

Graham, 22, burst on to the scene in spectacular fashion during the second half of last season.

He scored against Rangers, made his Scotland under-21 debut and was nominated for SFWA young player of the year following his return from a miserable loan stint at Dunfermline.

However, Graham has struggled for first-team minutes this term, starting just 12 times.

His last appearance was on February 1.

With Charlie Mulgrew suspended for Saturday’s visit of Ross County, Goodwin turned to skipper Ryan Edwards and reverted to a 3-5-2, deploying Scott McMann — who endured a testing afternoon — as left-sided centre-back.

“People will always look to players who aren’t in the team when things go badly” acknowledged Goodwin. “That’s only natural.

“The team received a lot of plaudits during the winning streak we went on — but then you tend to get people asking for players who aren’t in the team after a bad performance like Saturday.

“With regards to Ross, he is a good young centre-half. He is training really well and working hard.

“I still think he has a lot of developing to do and when we are in this situation, sometimes experience is key — guys who have been there, done it and can handle the pressure of a relegation battle.”

Must do better

Goodwin, meanwhile, believes it is overly simplistic to attribute United’s defensive woes against County to the absence of Mulgrew.

The experienced defender will be back in contention for the trip to Livingston after serving a one-match suspension for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against St Johnstone.

While an undoubted boost — Mulgrew’s partnership with Loick Ayina has been heartening — Goodwin believes the side he picked for the County clash should have performed far better.

Charlie Mulgrew, right, and Ross Graham. Image: SNS

I believe in the players, and in the group,” he continued. “The players we picked on Saturday were more than capable of getting a result.

“Of course, Charlie (Mulgrew) is an important player and has been since I’ve come in. He has played at a consistent level in the majority of games. He has become a key player and you are going to miss someone with his quality.

“But the players who were in the team should have been good enough to get the job done.”

Levitt on course

Meanwhile, Dylan Levitt remains on course to return to full training ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Livi, following six weeks absent with a knee injury.

“Dylan did some non-contact work on Monday and Tuesday,” said Goodwin. “We’ll look towards the end of the week to reintegrate him back into the group and see how he reacts.

“In terms of match fitness, he isn’t going to be where we need him to be. But he’s a quality player to have available and be part of the squad.”

