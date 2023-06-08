PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice

We’re still a few weeks away from a ball being kicked but Tony Docherty has had a good first week as Dundee manager.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss a couple of impressive signings.

Meanwhile, there’s been a development regarding the potential sale of St Johnstone.

Is Jez Moxey the man to secure the right buyer for the Perth club?

Also on the agenda – is Partick Thistle staying down good news for Dundee United?

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify