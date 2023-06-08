Dundee FC PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice There's been a steady stream of announcements coming out of Dens Park. Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS. By Eric Nicolson Share PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4462987/podcast-impressive-dundee-signings-st-johnstone-takeover-latest-and-all-quiet-at-tannadice/ Copy Link 1 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up We’re still a few weeks away from a ball being kicked but Tony Docherty has had a good first week as Dundee manager. In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss a couple of impressive signings. Meanwhile, there’s been a development regarding the potential sale of St Johnstone. Is Jez Moxey the man to secure the right buyer for the Perth club? Also on the agenda – is Partick Thistle staying down good news for Dundee United? Listen below at Podbean – Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links – Google Podcasts Apple Podcasts Spotify Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation