PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s bouncers and Dee transfer targets

The holidays are over – the regular Twa Teams line-up is back.

We’ve got Alan Temple to talk all things Dundee United as they chase a new goalie.

Will it be Trevor Carson? Or is it more likely he’ll arrive across the road?

Our Dundee man George Cran talks through Tony Docherty’s thinking, alongside host Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

We’ve also snuck onto Youtube, where you can watch and subscribe.

Or, better yet, listen here: