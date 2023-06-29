Dundee FC PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s bouncers and Dee transfer targets The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is now out and available to listen. The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. By Alan Temple Share PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United’s bouncers and Dee transfer targets Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4519429/twa-teams-one-street-dundee-united-transfers/ Copy Link The holidays are over – the regular Twa Teams line-up is back. We’ve got Alan Temple to talk all things Dundee United as they chase a new goalie. Will it be Trevor Carson? Or is it more likely he’ll arrive across the road? Our Dundee man George Cran talks through Tony Docherty’s thinking, alongside host Tom Duthie and Graeme Finnan. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. We’ve also snuck onto Youtube, where you can watch and subscribe. Or, better yet, listen here: