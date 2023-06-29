Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules

Dorothy Bain KC is arguing a complainer's distress should be sufficient corroboration in rape cases

By James Mulholland
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.

Scoland’s most senior law officer has urged a panel of seven judges to allow jurors to consider a rape victim’s distress as corroboration of the crime.

The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC told the Court of Criminal Appeal existing practices in sexual assault cases in Scotland are “out of step” with other countries.

The prosecutor told the judges it is wrong for Scottish jurors not to be allowed to consider distress shown by a rape victim is capable of corroborating the alleged crime.

Currently jurors have to find another source of evidence which proves the crime took place, such as forensic or eyewitness accounts.

Ms Bain said this is wrong and pointed to cases from England, Australia, South Africa and Canada in which judges there have allowed jurors to use distress as corroboration.

Dorothy Bain KC at the Scottish Parliament
Dorothy Bain KC is leading the legal bid.

She said: “The approach adopted in Scotland is different from the one taken in other jurisdictions.

“The Commonwealth cases are relevant and provide assistance.

“The complainer’s state of distress, independently observed, can corroborate the complainer’s account of being raped.”

Judge ruled distress not corroboration

Ms Bain made her submissions to Scotland’s two most senior judges, the Lord Justice General Lord Carloway and the Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian.

They sat with colleagues Lady Paton, Lady Wise, Lord Matthews, Lord Boyd of Duncansby and Lord Pentland.

Ms Bain came to court as a consequence of a ruling made by a judge who presided over a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last year.

The High Court in Aberdeen
The move comes after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen

A man, who has not been named, was accused of raping a woman in March 2019.

He denied he had any sexual activity with the complainer, with whom he had been drinking at his house, with her partner.

However, she told the court of how her partner later left and the accused grabbed her, threw her onto a bed and raped her.

The court heard the woman’s boyfriend then returned and knocked on the door, allowing the complainer to escape, when her alleged attacker answered.

Her boyfriend gave evidence he saw his partner leave the house in a state of “distress and dishevelment”, screaming that she had been raped.

Two other witnesses saw the woman’s distress.

‘Out of step’

The judge in the case directed the jury that was not enough of itself to corroborate penetration but could confirm she suffered some distressing event.

The Crown wants the appeal court to find the judge in the Aberdeen trial erred and that independent evidence of distress is sufficient to corroborate a complainer’s evidence.

On Thursday, Ms Bain said this practice was wrong and should be altered.

The Lord Justice General, is considering the legal move. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Written submissions presented by the Crown to the court state Scotland is “out of step”.

Legal experts say if the appeal court rules in favour of the Crown, Scottish prosecutors will be able to bring considerably greater numbers of rape prosecutions to court.

Alternative view

Roddy Dunlop KC, the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, is arguing against the move.

They say evidence of distress “tells one nothing about the mode of assault”.

Roddy Dunlop KC
Dean of the Faulty of Advocates, Roddy Dunlop KC.

In a written submission, they say: “It would remove something that has for centuries been seen to be a vital safeguard.

“Removing that safeguard raises the real possibility of convictions which are simply not merited.”

Mr Dunlop’s submission suggests any change should be implemented by the Scottish Parliament.

It comes as controversial plans for juryless rape trials have been floated by the Scottish Government, leading to a significant backlash by lawyers.

The hearing continues.

More from The Courier

A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets
Dundee United's Paul Watson, Jamie Robson and Frederic Frans applaud the fans at full time
Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre.
Xplore Dundee strike over as staff accept pay offer
First Minister Humza Yousaf in shirt sleeves, seated at a polished table as he reads through papers in front of him. The image was taken as he prepared for his speech to the SNP independence convention in the Caird Hall, Dundee.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is only deceiving himself and his shrinking band of supporters
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal 'significant distance' remains in bid for board rep after…
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan missed parts of last season through injury. Image: SNS.
Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan 'on his toes'
We admired the swan latte art. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso
CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The new Home Bargains at The Stack Retail Park is under construction
New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs drive-thru could open before end of year