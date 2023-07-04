SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City discover opponents

Dundee B have landed a home draw in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy with Buckie Thistle coming to Dens Park.

St Johnstone B, meanwhile, will be on the road north to face League Two side Elgin City with Highland League champions Brechin City hosting Hearts B.

Ties for the first round will be played across August 1 and 2.

The second round draw also took place with Hamilton’s Reghan Tumilty, formerly of Raith Rovers, pulling out the numbers.

The second round saw Forfar Athletic and East Fife enter the competition.

Both will be on the road and possibly against B sides from Courier Country.

Should St Johnstone B defeat Elgin they will host Forfar Athletic while East Fife will travel to either Dundee B or Buckie Thistle.

If Brechin can overcome Hearts B, they will face the winners of Hibs B v Formartine United.

The second-round matches will take place on August 15/16.

Dundee United will enter in round three alongside the rest of the Championship and Welsh sides Bala Town and The New Saints as well as Northern Ireland outfits Cliftonville and Coleraine.

Draw:

First Round:

Elgin City v St Johnstone B

Dundee B v Buckie Thistle

Brechin City v Heart of Midlothian B

Second Round:

Brechin City/Heart of Midlothian B v Hibernian/Formartine United

Elgin City/St Johnstone B v Forfar Athletic

Dundee B/Buckie Thistle v East Fife

