All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this weekend

Polishing cloths are out and dipsticks being checked as motoring buffs gear up for Scotland’s biggest classic car gathering this weekend.

The 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza takes place in the grounds of Glamis Castle on Saturday and Sunday.

It is organised by the enthusiasts of Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

The event is regarded as the premier vintage motoring spectacular in Scotland and is one of the largest of its kind in Britain.

It made a successful comeback in 2022 after a two-year Covid absence when a record-breaking crowd of around 15,000 enjoyed the spectacle.

So what is the Glamis Extravaganza?

The Glamis Extravaganza attracts entrants from across the UK.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro says this year is the largest-ever vehicle entry.

“Individual entries have gone up this year to more than 700, which is the biggest number we have ever seen,” she said.

“And there will be more than 60 car club stands.”

Those will include two clubs celebrating the centenary of MG.

“It means the total number of vehicles this weekend will be 1,824,” Lesley added.

The entry list features everything from cycles, steam engines, trucks and tractors to cars from all eras of motoring.

The hobby boomed during Covid as people found the time to complete restoration projects.

And many decided to join the classic movement by buying a weekend or summer toy.

All ages and every marque at Scottish Transport Extravaganza

The definition of a classic is ever evolving and the Glamis entry list reflects every automotive period.

Veteran cars are usually regarded as being built between 1905 and 1919.

The accepted rule for a vintage car is that it dates from 1919 to 1930.

So it means the classic field is wide open from the ’30s right up to machinery from the early 2000s.

It guarantees that there will be something to suit every taste at Glamis this weekend.

The headline act in the main ring is the Flyin’ Ryan motorcycle stunt show.

And on both days the arena will be filled with parades of vehicles, pipe bands and entertainment for all ages.

Taking to the road…

On Saturday, around 60 vehicles will hit the roads of Angus for a 35-mile regularity run around the county.

Lesley added: “Car clubs always fill up very quickly but this year we also sold out trade stand space.

“We even had a waiting list and with a little bit of last-minute manoeuvring have managed to fit those people in.

“In 2022 there were almost 12,000 paid at the gate, so when you add in the entrants it will mean we had about 15,000 people over the weekend.

“That was our biggest crowd and we really hope we will see that again this year.”

Entry each day is at the gate and the organisers encourage visitors to use cash since card payments can be sporadic.