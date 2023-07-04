All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this weekend

Glamis Castle welcomed a record-breaking crowd last year for the return of the Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club Scottish Transport Extravaganza after a two-year Covid break.

By Graham Brown
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Polishing cloths are out and dipsticks being checked as motoring buffs gear up for Scotland’s biggest classic car gathering this weekend.

The 47th Scottish Transport Extravaganza takes place in the grounds of Glamis Castle on Saturday and Sunday.

It is organised by the enthusiasts of Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

A tank at a Glamis Extravaganza vintage vehicle event.
Glamis Extravaganza features vehicles of every type. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The event is regarded as the premier vintage motoring spectacular in Scotland and is one of the largest of its kind in Britain.

It made a successful comeback in 2022 after a two-year Covid absence when a record-breaking crowd of around 15,000 enjoyed the spectacle.

So what is the Glamis Extravaganza?

The Glamis Extravaganza attracts entrants from across the UK.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro says this year is the largest-ever vehicle entry.

“Individual entries have gone up this year to more than 700, which is the biggest number we have ever seen,” she said.

“And there will be more than 60 car club stands.”

Those will include two clubs celebrating the centenary of MG.

MG car at Glamis Extravaganza.
Happy birthday! 100 years of MG will be celebrated at Glamis. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“It means the total number of vehicles this weekend will be 1,824,” Lesley added.

The entry list features everything from cycles, steam engines, trucks and tractors to cars from all eras of motoring.

The hobby boomed during Covid as people found the time to complete restoration projects.

And many decided to join the classic movement by buying a weekend or summer toy.

All ages and every marque at Scottish Transport Extravaganza

The definition of a classic is ever evolving and the Glamis entry list reflects every automotive period.

Veteran cars are usually regarded as being built between 1905 and 1919.

The accepted rule for a vintage car is that it dates from 1919 to 1930.

A visitor marvelling at a Mini in the grounds of Glamis. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Marvelling at a Mini in the grounds of Glamis. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

So it means the classic field is wide open from the ’30s right up to machinery from the early 2000s.

It guarantees that there will be something to suit every taste at Glamis this weekend.

The headline act in the main ring is the Flyin’ Ryan motorcycle stunt show.

And on both days the arena will be filled with parades of vehicles, pipe bands and entertainment for all ages.

Taking to the road…

On Saturday, around 60 vehicles will hit the roads of Angus for a 35-mile regularity run around the county.

Lesley added: “Car clubs always fill up very quickly but this year we also sold out trade stand space.

“We even had a waiting list and with a little bit of last-minute manoeuvring have managed to fit those people in.

Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club administrator Lesley Munro.
Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club administrator Lesley Munro co-ordinates the massive entry list for the 2023 Glamis Extravaganza. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“In 2022 there were almost 12,000 paid at the gate, so when you add in the entrants it will mean we had about 15,000 people over the weekend.

“That was our biggest crowd and we really hope we will see that again this year.”

Entry each day is at the gate and the organisers encourage visitors to use cash since card payments can be sporadic.

  • Ticket prices for the Glamis Extravaganza 2023 are:
    Saturday – Adults £10 Child/OAP £5
    Sunday – Adults £12 Child/OAP £6

More from The Courier

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Who is Dundee new boy Owen Beck? Family ties with Liverpool great and labelled…
A full cup of soup next to a toastie oozing with melted cheese.
4 lunch deals to take advantage of during Dundee Restaurant Week
The current location of Perth Mosque. Image: DC Thomson
Perth mosque set to move as plans for a larger place of worship approved
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
New Dundee shop could create 10 jobs as licence approved
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean challenges St Johnstone kids to grasp pre-season chance as Perth boss gives…
Drum Major Alister Walker leading the Atholl Highlanders pipe band
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years