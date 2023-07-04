Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath

A teenager missing from his Lanarkshire home since June 30 may be making his way to Arbroath.

Finn Riach, 14, was reported missing from his home in Airdrie last Friday.

Police are appealing for information as to his whereabouts and believe he may be making his way to Arbroath using public transport.

Missing teen using railway in Central Belt

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace 14-year-old Finn Riach, who has been reported missing from Airdrie.

“Finn may be making his way to Arbroath.

“He has been using the rail network to move around the Central Belt area of Scotland.”

Finn is described as 5ft 7in with long fair/blonde hair. When last seen, he was wearing grey jeans, grey t-shirt and a grey hoodie. He was also wearing a black motorhead beanie hat.

Anyone who may have seen Finn since this time or who has any information which may assist us with enquiries is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 3981 of June 30.