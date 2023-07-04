Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath

Police are appealing for information to help trace Finn Riach, who has been missing since June 30.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Police appeal for missing teenager Finn Riach, who may be heading for Arbroath. Image: Police Scotland

A teenager missing from his Lanarkshire home since June 30 may be making his way to Arbroath.

Finn Riach, 14, was reported missing from his home in Airdrie last Friday.

Police are appealing for information as to his whereabouts and believe he may be making his way to Arbroath using public transport.

Missing teen using railway in Central Belt

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace 14-year-old Finn Riach, who has been reported missing from Airdrie.

“Finn may be making his way to Arbroath.

“He has been using the rail network to move around the Central Belt area of Scotland.”

Finn is described as 5ft 7in with long fair/blonde hair. When last seen, he was wearing grey jeans, grey t-shirt and a grey hoodie. He was also wearing a black motorhead beanie hat.

Anyone who may have seen Finn since this time or who has any information which may assist us with enquiries is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 3981 of June 30.

