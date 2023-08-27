Scott Tiffoney desperate to show Dundee worth as Hearts come to town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Tiffoney desperate to show Dundee worth as Hearts come to town

The former Partick Thistle man is vying for a starting berth after impressing from the bench last time out.

By George Cran
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney.
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS.

Scott Tiffoney was benched for Dundee’s first two Premiership clashes of the season.

Despite that his confidence has been undimmed and he’s eager to get a first top-flight start since February 2019 today at home to Hearts.

The Jambos are in town and Tiffoney is keen to show the Dens Park crowd what he can do after impressing off the bench last time out at St Mirren.

“I never had any doubt that I would make an impact,” the summer signing from Partick Thistle said.

“But I just need to do that from the start.

Scott Tiffoney made a real impact off the bench last time out. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney made a real impact off the bench last time out. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“As a team we have played well in parts of every game but in this league, you can’t get away with that or you will be punished.

“So that has been the big message, certainly in the last week, to play the way we have been in small parts for the full game.

“We definitely feel we should have got more out of our first two games.”

Feelgood fitness

Thanks to their early exit from the Viaplay Cup, Dundee had last weekend off with plenty of work going on in training instead.

And Tiffoney reckons that will stand the Dark Blues in good stead come kick-off this afternoon.

“The first week there was a lot of getting our fitness topped up,” he said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS

“There was then a lot of tactics work and just being together as a team as we have not really had that.

“A lot of the new boys like myself weren’t in from the start so it is all about getting to know each other.

“It was good just constantly being on the training pitch together.

“Personally, I don’t think I have been fitter than I am now.

“The first week, the gaffer upped his training and there was a lot of running but going into the Hearts game now, there has been a lot of tactics work – it has been good.”

