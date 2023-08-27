Scott Tiffoney desperate to show Dundee worth as Hearts come to town

Scott Tiffoney was benched for Dundee’s first two Premiership clashes of the season.

Despite that his confidence has been undimmed and he’s eager to get a first top-flight start since February 2019 today at home to Hearts.

The Jambos are in town and Tiffoney is keen to show the Dens Park crowd what he can do after impressing off the bench last time out at St Mirren.

“I never had any doubt that I would make an impact,” the summer signing from Partick Thistle said.

“But I just need to do that from the start.

“As a team we have played well in parts of every game but in this league, you can’t get away with that or you will be punished.

“So that has been the big message, certainly in the last week, to play the way we have been in small parts for the full game.

“We definitely feel we should have got more out of our first two games.”

Feelgood fitness

Thanks to their early exit from the Viaplay Cup, Dundee had last weekend off with plenty of work going on in training instead.

And Tiffoney reckons that will stand the Dark Blues in good stead come kick-off this afternoon.

“The first week there was a lot of getting our fitness topped up,” he said.

“There was then a lot of tactics work and just being together as a team as we have not really had that.

“A lot of the new boys like myself weren’t in from the start so it is all about getting to know each other.

“It was good just constantly being on the training pitch together.

“Personally, I don’t think I have been fitter than I am now.

“The first week, the gaffer upped his training and there was a lot of running but going into the Hearts game now, there has been a lot of tactics work – it has been good.”