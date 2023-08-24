Dundee league-winner Brian Irvine reveals MS diagnosis almost derailed Dens move

Brian Irvine has revealed being diagnosed with MS almost derailed his move to Dundee, only for manager John McCormack to threaten resignation if the deal fell through.

The big defender was signed by Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen, a “pinch yourself” moment he described it as, and spent 12 years at Pittodrie before being released.

He would find a berth at Dundee and played a key role in winning the First Division in 1998 before helping Jocky Scott’s side to a fifth-placed finish in the top-flight.

However, he revealed a health issue put a spoke in the works after agreeing to join the Dark Blues in 1998.

“It was a shorter career than Aberdeen but in many ways the two years at Dundee were the highlight of my career,” Irvine told the Up Wi’ The Bonnets Podcast.

“Never mind the Scottish Cup Final with Aberdeen, the times I had at Dundee were really positive. I played every game, I maybe missed a couple through suspension.

MS diagnosis

“I remember the headline when I signed saying ‘who would want to sign a footballer with MS?’

“I’d been diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) and that was quite off-putting to the directors. They tried to change the contract, wanting to reduce it in case I didn’t play due to having the condition.

“But John McCormack was fair to me and said nothing was changing. He said if they changed anything then he would basically walk so that showed his level of backing.

“I got that encouragement right from the start. We had a good first season, won the championship, had an even better second season where we finished above Dundee United in the Premier Division.

“I don’t know if Dundee have finished higher than that since.

“We won 2-1 at Aberdeen late in the season and I punched the air. It wasn’t anything against the Aberdeen fans but I felt I’d proved Roy Aitken wrong for letting me go from Aberdeen.

“Ironically he wasn’t even the manager any more, I think Paul Hegarty was the caretaker.

“Then we beat Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice to seal that fifth spot, which was a great achievement for the club.”

Derby goal

That clash at Tannadice provided one of Irvine’s most memorable moments in dark blue as he opened the scoring in a derby victory.

A victory that assured the club’s first league finish above their nearest and fiercest rivals for 25 years.

“Most of my goals were tap-ins or scrambles but that one I thought was a good goal,” Irvine recalled.

“I got up some height. The corner came in from Hugh Robertson and I outjumped Sieb Dijkstra in the Dundee United goal to head it in.

“It just looped into the Shed End, what a moment that was looking at all the Dundee fans celebrating.

“Then James Grady scored to seal the victory.”