Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Josh Mulligan appeal decision

Dundee wasted no time in submitting their appeal for Josh Mulligan’s controversial red card against Kilmarnock revealed boss Tony Docherty.

The Dens Park youngster was shown a straight red card by referee David Munro after fouling Killie winger Dan Armstrong in the first half.

The Video Assistant Referee recommended Munro review the incident on the monitor. However the referee stuck to his original decision to the fury of all associated with Dundee.

After the game, Dens boss Docherty said: “I thought he would reverse it but I spoke to him at half-time and he deemed it to be reckless.

“There was nobody more shocked than Josh Mulligan.

“Yes, it was a foul and a booking. It’s about consistency – if that’s the decision for that tackle then there should have been seven or eight red cards today.”

‘Duty to appeal’

Dundee’s feelings haven’t changed and an appeal has been lodged with the SFA.

“I think it is our duty to appeal as the club feels so strongly about it,” Docherty explained.

“So the appeal was lodged last night (Sunday) as we were keen to get on it right away.

“At that stage of the game (before red) I thought Josh was one of the most influential players on the pitch.

“When it was 11v11 I thought he was a big part of us being dominant in the game.

“I think that would have continued so you don’t want the blow of losing him in one game and having to play with 10 men for 65 minutes and then the double blow of losing him for the next two games.

“They are all important games but this run of three games before the international break is seen as really important.”

The hearing has been set for Wednesday morning.