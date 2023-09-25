LEE WILKIE: Dundee debacle at Dens showing robotic referees are out of touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee debacle at Dens showing robotic referees are out of touch

The Dark Blues battled back to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock on Saturday but the clash was a controversial one.

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor at Dens on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Robotic referees are infuriating.

The common sense part of controlling a game of football feels like it’s been chucked out the window these days.

And VAR isn’t helping either.

I’m not a fan of the technology and I’m certain Dundee fans aren’t either after Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock.

I think we saw clearly just how out of touch from football fans referees are in the way the game is viewed.

Handball

Firstly, the handball against Amadou Bakayoko is something we’re seeing more and more of.

Despite the ball being only a yard or two away when it’s hit at him and the player having no chance of doing anything about it, we see a penalty given.

By the rules these days, it’s a penalty.

But the massive punishment for something a player has no control over is way over the top.

Common sense

Then came two red cards – one for Josh Mulligan of Dundee and the other for Killie boss Derek McInnes late on.

Both were ridiculous decisions.

The McInnes one is where I point to a lack of common sense.

The rigidity and robotic nature of officials these days probably comes from above.

But I don’t think anyone would have been that bothered had he just given the Killie boss a telling off and got on with the game.

The Mulligan one, though, had Dundee spitting feathers and it’s not hard to see why.

It’s just not a red card challenge.

Josh Mulligan is sent off for a challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS

Referee David Munro will be under pressure to get decisions right – and maybe that affects the thinking for a referee; the fear of getting something wrong in the end makes you get something wrong.

But to ignore the recommendation of the VAR official to review the tackle and then stick to your guns beggars belief.

Out of touch

In my experience, refs were never willing to admit they’d got something wrong – and that only adds to the fury.

If they just went: ‘OK, I maybe got that wrong,’ what can the players or manager really say? The decision stands but there’s an understanding.

But the refusal to admit an error only adds to the feel that officials are robots and out of touch with players and fans.

And the pressure ramps in a game; it becomes far harder to manage the contest because you’ve infuriated either half the stadium or the entire stadium.

Players get angry, other tackles fly in and before you know it you’ve lost control.

Referees, the rules and VAR really do bug the life out of me these days.

Character

Zak Rudden celebrates his late, late leveller. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But it was refreshing to see Dundee show real character to put that disappointment behind them and battle back to gain a really positive result with 10 men.

It would be good to see some wins sometime soon because their points tally doesn’t really reflect how good their start to the season has been.

Next up is Hibs away, which will be tough, but they’ll be going there to get a result.

