‘The referee fouled our player and they score from it’- Dundee boss Tony Docherty incredulous at ‘bizarre’ Rangers goal as he admits disappointment at heavy defeat

Tony Docherty admits the double delay to Dundee’s clash with Rangers had an effect on his team after they were well-beaten at Dens Park.

After traffic had delayed the Gers bus and then pyrotechnics in the away end saw the game stop after just two minutes, the match eventually got under way at 8.50pm – more than an hour later than scheduled.

The visitors got an early goal through Ryan Jack before they ran away with things in the second period, winning 5-0 in the end.

“I was disappointed in the way the game went. It was a bizarre night, I wasn’t even sure the game was going to go ahead,” Docherty said.

“We had to keep the boys focused but then we got brought in for the pyros again.

“It is the same for both teams so I won’t make excuses.

“But I do think it affected my team tonight. I don’t want to be tough on the boys because up till tonight we’ve been really good.

“I can’t be hard on them. Sometimes you play the Old Firm and that can happen.

“However, I am disappointed the game ran away from us in the end. It’s important when we face a game like that we keep it at two, it doesn’t go three, four, five.”

‘I don’t understand it’

Docherty called for the use of pyrotechnics to be addressed across the game after Rangers fans let off a huge amount, leading to the match being delayed with concern it may be called off altogether.

However, he was more annoyed by the fourth goal scored by Rangers after referee Kevin Clancy blocked Luke McCowan in an attacking move.

The ball fell for the visitors, who promptly ran up the other end to score.

“I don’t understand it and don’t understand the explanation,” Docherty said.

“Had it been a Rangers player, he’s fouled our player.

“It’s actually the referee who has fouled Luke McCowan and they break away and score from it.

“I expected it to be brought back but I’m then told because the referee didn’t touch the ball it can’t be brought back.

“I don’t understand because he’s actually fouled one of our players, Rangers go up the park and score.

“It was bizarre.”