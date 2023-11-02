‘The referee fouled our player and they score from it’- Dundee boss Tony Docherty incredulous at ‘bizarre’ Rangers goal as he admits disappointment at heavy defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The referee fouled our player and they score from it’- Dundee boss Tony Docherty incredulous at ‘bizarre’ Rangers goal as he admits disappointment at heavy defeat

The Gers ran out comfortable 5-0 winners in the end after the game was delayed first by traffic and then by pyrotechnics.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty admits the double delay to Dundee’s clash with Rangers had an effect on his team after they were well-beaten at Dens Park.

After traffic had delayed the Gers bus and then pyrotechnics in the away end saw the game stop after just two minutes, the match eventually got under way at 8.50pm – more than an hour later than scheduled.

The visitors got an early goal through Ryan Jack before they ran away with things in the second period, winning 5-0 in the end.

“I was disappointed in the way the game went. It was a bizarre night, I wasn’t even sure the game was going to go ahead,” Docherty said.

Rangers fans set off flares as the match eventually kicked off, delaying things once more. Image: SNS
“We had to keep the boys focused but then we got brought in for the pyros again.

“It is the same for both teams so I won’t make excuses.

“But I do think it affected my team tonight. I don’t want to be tough on the boys because up till tonight we’ve been really good.

“I can’t be hard on them. Sometimes you play the Old Firm and that can happen.

“However, I am disappointed the game ran away from us in the end. It’s important when we face a game like that we keep it at two, it doesn’t go three, four, five.”

‘I don’t understand it’

Docherty called for the use of pyrotechnics to be addressed across the game after Rangers fans let off a huge amount, leading to the match being delayed with concern it may be called off altogether.

However, he was more annoyed by the fourth goal scored by Rangers after referee Kevin Clancy blocked Luke McCowan in an attacking move.

The ball fell for the visitors, who promptly ran up the other end to score.

“I don’t understand it and don’t understand the explanation,” Docherty said.

“Had it been a Rangers player, he’s fouled our player.

“It’s actually the referee who has fouled Luke McCowan and they break away and score from it.

“I expected it to be brought back but I’m then told because the referee didn’t touch the ball it can’t be brought back.

“I don’t understand because he’s actually fouled one of our players, Rangers go up the park and score.

“It was bizarre.”

Conversation