Dundee Premiership fixtures: Mouth-watering Tannadice derby kicks off Dark Blues 2024/25 campaign

Dundee will kick off the 2024/25 Premiership campaign with a mouth-watering derby at Tannadice.

Tony Docherty is embarking on his second season in charge at Dens Park after sealing an improved contract last week.

And his aim is to build on last term’s top-six finish.

Already in the door this summer are new signings Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden with more expected.

Dundee fans will get the chance to see the new-look Dark Blues, sporting their fresh strip for the new campaign, in pre-season friendlies and the Premier Sports Cup.

However, the bread and butter of Premiership action kicks off at the start of August.

And with it the first derby in over two years as the Dark Blues make the very short trip across the road to rivals Dundee United.

That clash will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 4, before a second-straight TV match the following week in an evening kick-off at home to Hearts, live on Premier Sports.

There are a couple of back-to-back Old Firm clashes in there before the second derby of the season as Dens Park hosts the Tangerines on January 2.

And the third derby is also at Tannadice on March 15 before the pre-split fixtures finish up at Hibs on April 12.

Dundee FC fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Dundee United (a); Aug 10: Hearts (h); Aug 24: Hibs (a); Aug 31 St Mirren (h).

September

Sept 14: Ross County (a); Sept 28: Aberdeen (h).

October

Oct 5: Kilmarnock (h); Oct 19: Motherwell (a); Oct 26: St Johnstone (h); Oct 30: Celtic (a).

November

Nov 2: Rangers (h); Nov 9: Aberdeen (a); Nov 23 Hibs (h); Nov 30: Kilmarnock (a).

December

Dec 4: Motherwell (h); Dec 7: Hearts (a); Dec 14: Celtic (h); Dec 21: Rangers (a); Dec 26: Ross County (h); Dec 29: St Mirren (a).

January

Jan 2: Dundee United (h); Jan 5: St Johnstone (a); Jan 11: Kilmarnock (h); Jan 25 Celtic (a).

February

Feb 1: Hearts (h); Feb 15: Aberdeen (h); Feb 22: Ross County (a); Feb 26: Motherwell (a).

March

Mar 1: St Johnstone (h); Mar 15: Dundee United (a); Mar 29: Rangers (h).

April

Apr 5: St Mirren (h); Apr 12: Hibs (a).

Post-split dates

April 26, May 3, May 10, May 14, May 17/18.