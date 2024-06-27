Dundee Premiership fixtures: Mouth-watering Tannadice derby kicks off Dark Blues 2024/25 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee Premiership fixtures: Mouth-watering Tannadice derby kicks off Dark Blues 2024/25 campaign

The Dee are out to build on last season's top six finish.

By George Cran
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee will kick off the 2024/25 Premiership campaign with a mouth-watering derby at Tannadice.

Tony Docherty is embarking on his second season in charge at Dens Park after sealing an improved contract last week.

And his aim is to build on last term’s top-six finish.

Already in the door this summer are new signings Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden with more expected.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty is preparing his side for the new campaign as Dundee FC’s fixture list is revealed. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee fans will get the chance to see the new-look Dark Blues, sporting their fresh strip for the new campaign, in pre-season friendlies and the Premier Sports Cup.

However, the bread and butter of Premiership action kicks off at the start of August.

And with it the first derby in over two years as the Dark Blues make the very short trip across the road to rivals Dundee United.

That clash will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 4, before a second-straight TV match the following week in an evening kick-off at home to Hearts, live on Premier Sports.

There are a couple of back-to-back Old Firm clashes in there before the second derby of the season as Dens Park hosts the Tangerines on January 2.

And the third derby is also at Tannadice on March 15 before the pre-split fixtures finish up at Hibs on April 12.

Dundee FC fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Dundee United (a); Aug 10: Hearts (h); Aug 24: Hibs (a); Aug 31 St Mirren (h).

September

Sept 14: Ross County (a); Sept 28: Aberdeen (h).

October

Oct 5: Kilmarnock (h); Oct 19: Motherwell (a); Oct 26: St Johnstone (h); Oct 30: Celtic (a).

Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young
Dundee summer signing Clark Robertson. Image: David Young

November

Nov 2: Rangers (h); Nov 9: Aberdeen (a); Nov 23 Hibs (h); Nov 30: Kilmarnock (a).

December

Dec 4: Motherwell (h); Dec 7: Hearts (a); Dec 14: Celtic (h); Dec 21: Rangers (a); Dec 26: Ross County (h); Dec 29: St Mirren (a).

January

Jan 2: Dundee United (h); Jan 5: St Johnstone (a); Jan 11: Kilmarnock (h); Jan 25 Celtic (a).

February

Feb 1: Hearts (h); Feb 15: Aberdeen (h); Feb 22: Ross County (a); Feb 26: Motherwell (a).

Jon McCracken.
Jon McCracken is back at Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

March

Mar 1: St Johnstone (h); Mar 15: Dundee United (a); Mar 29: Rangers (h).

April

Apr 5: St Mirren (h); Apr 12: Hibs (a).

Post-split dates

April 26, May 3, May 10, May 14, May 17/18.

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly is eager to make an impression in his second Dundee season. Image: SNS
Dundee star out to show fans real Charlie Reilly after revealing injury struck 11…
Josh Mulligan
Dundee fans react as Dark Blues release 2024/25 home kit: 'Picasso would be proud.…
Tony Docherty and John Nelms
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee showing managerial smarts to secure Tony Docherty future
Seb Palmer-Houlden has joined Dundee on loan for the season ahead. Image: Shutterstock
Seb Palmer-Houlden: Taking on 2 World Cup winners and a love of running -…
Tony Docherty and John Nelms
Tony Docherty 'humbled' to earn new Dundee contract as he pinpoints 'pivotal' fan impact…
3
Tony Docherty
LEE WILKIE: Transfer business is moving at Dundee - why the early signs are…
Isaac Carmody
Dundee run rule over Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody after connection to club legend
Lee Ashcroft has said goodbye to Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lee Ashcroft leaves Dundee as club hail 'fantastic servant'
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Gordon Strachan on 'never make a decision' Dundee remit as Dens chief backs Tony…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty lifts lid on Dundee transfers 'process' as summer signings set to ramp…

Conversation