10 best fan photos as Dundee supporters cheer on the Dark Blues in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

10 best fan photos as Dundee supporters cheer on the Dark Blues in Poland

Tony Docherty's side were serenaded by fans in matches against Banik Ostrava and Lech Poznan.

Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Dundee enjoyed a productive week in Poland as Tony Docherty gets his side ready for the Premiership campaign to come.

The Dark Blues faced Banik Ostrava at their training centre at Hotel Remes, near the city of Poznan, on Wednesday night.

The match ended with a 3-0 victory for the Dee as Luke Graham, Jamie Richardson and Fin Robertson found the net.

The band of Dees at Hotel Remes saw their numbers bolstered for the weekend game as more fans jetted out between matches.

Lech Poznan were the hosts for game No 2 at their impressive Stadion Akademii on Saturday.

Dundee fans enjoyed what they saw there as well as their side fought back to draw 1-1 in the hot sun at the town of Wronki.

Seb Palmer-Houlden got the goal in that one to send the supporters home from Poznan happy.

Here are the best pics from a successful pre-season trip.

Dundee fans watch on in Poland. <yoastmark class=

Thumbs up against Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
Dundee fans were quick to find the bar at Hotel Remes. Image: David Young

Dundee fans enjoyed what they saw in Poland. <yoastmark class=

Dundee fans in the away end at Stadion Akademii, Lech Poznan’s academy arena. Image: David Young
All smiles in Wronki. Image: David Young
Dundee fans made plenty of noise against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
The Ellenbank Bar on tour. Image: David Young
Taps aff and pints poured near Poznan. Image: David Young
Dundee players thank fans for their support after the clash with Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
Dundee players thank fans for their support in Poland after the clash with Lech Poznan. Image: David Young

 

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals 3 desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails…
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Lech Poznan clash - how did new signings and…
Dundee v Banik Ostrava
Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE
Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'I'd play anywhere for Dundee' as he bids for first-team…
Ethan Ingram
EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose…
Scott Allan has signed up for a new challenge in Fife
Scott Allan lands new club as former Dundee United and Dee ace takes first…
Joe Shaughnessy on crutches
Joe Shaughnessy's backroom Dundee role revealed as injury rehab continues 'ahead of schedule'
Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA
Ethan Ingram to Dundee: Why signing shows Dens strategy change as ex-England star brands…
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee confirm signing of West Brom full-back Ethan Ingram
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks…

Conversation