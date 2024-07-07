10 best fan photos as Dundee supporters cheer on the Dark Blues in Poland

Dundee enjoyed a productive week in Poland as Tony Docherty gets his side ready for the Premiership campaign to come.

The Dark Blues faced Banik Ostrava at their training centre at Hotel Remes, near the city of Poznan, on Wednesday night.

The match ended with a 3-0 victory for the Dee as Luke Graham, Jamie Richardson and Fin Robertson found the net.

The band of Dees at Hotel Remes saw their numbers bolstered for the weekend game as more fans jetted out between matches.

Lech Poznan were the hosts for game No 2 at their impressive Stadion Akademii on Saturday.

Dundee fans enjoyed what they saw there as well as their side fought back to draw 1-1 in the hot sun at the town of Wronki.

Seb Palmer-Houlden got the goal in that one to send the supporters home from Poznan happy.

Here are the best pics from a successful pre-season trip.