Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as ‘top coach’ hailed

Former Dundee midfield star Morten Wieghorst has taken on the Denmark national team job.

The 53-year-old has taken caretaker charge until the new year after Kasper Hjulmund resigned from the role following Euro 2024.

The Danes were knocked out in the last 16 by hosts Germany following two controversial VAR decisions.

Hjulmund said “it’s about what is best for the team” as he announced his departure following four years at the helm.

Now the search for his successor goes on while Wieghorst takes the team through their six Nations League fixtures in the autumn.

The former Denmark U/21, AGF and AaB boss spent three years with the Dark Blues and was inducted into the Dens Park Hall of Fame in 2019.

The ex-Dens and Celtic man said: “It is of course a great honour and a big pat on the back that DBU has chosen me to be the national coach in this situation.

“We have a fantastic pool of talent in Danish football, and I am very much looking forward to tackling the tasks in the autumn.

“Together with the staff and the players, I will give everything so that we can achieve success in the exciting matches in the Nations League, and that the Danes can be proud of their national team.”

Top coach

Dansk Boldspil-Union chief Peter Moller added: “Wieghorst is a top coach with experience from major Danish clubs and as U/21 national coach, and he has everything needed to lead the team forward in the next period.

“He knows the team, the players, the staff and the way we want to play and express ourselves when the national team plays.

“Morten has been loyal to Kasper, but will of course leave his own mark on the team in the coming time.”

Wieghorst’s first matches in charge will be back-to-back home clashes with Switzerland and then Serbia as the Nations League kicks off in September.