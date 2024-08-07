Cammy Kerr on leaving Dundee, living with Charlie Adam and throw-ins in park with girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy Kerr on leaving Dundee, living with Charlie Adam and throw-ins in park with girlfriend

The former Dens Park stalwart joined ex-team-mate Simon Ferry to chat about his time with his boyhood heroes.

By George Cran
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Former Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS.

Cammy Kerr has opened up on practicing throw-ins in the park, living with Charlie Adam and how hard it was to leave Dundee this summer.

The Dens Park stalwart left his boyhood club last month after an entire career in dark blue that culminated in his testimonial year in 2023.

Now he’s a Queen’s Park player aiming for success in the Championship.

But on ex-Dundee team-mate Simon Ferry’s Open Goal podcast, stories inevitably turn to his time with the Dee.

And Kerr confirmed a rumour that he’d been out practicing his throw-ins with his girlfriend in a public park.

Asked if it was true or false, Kerr said: “True.

Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial in November. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr enjoyed his testimonial last November. Image: SNS

“This is the actual true story. We watched a 20s game up at Montrose – that’s the added bit, I took her up to watch it!

“We are on the way back and we had one of the boys in the car but we went out for a wee kickabout.

“Next I said I’ve got to do a few of these [throw-ins] for the gaffer. He’d said my throw-ins were terrible and I had to improve them.

“So I had her going in, to come out and I’m throwing it down the line!

“She’s flicking them on down the line! She was good.

“Then Gaz Duggan, it was him, next day he went in and told everyone. I was like ‘cheers Gaz, you’ve killed us!’”

Charlie Adam

Kerr also sparked an issue with team-mates over a Dundee jacket he turned up to the club in.

Team-mates asked kit lady Lorraine Noble why only he had this jacket and not them.

It turned out it was a Christmas gift from Kerr’s mum.

“Yeah, it was a big matchday jacket – I was buzzing when I opened it up!” Kerr recalled.

“When I was young I would only get Dundee stuff [at Christmas].

“That was me full-time a few years and I was still getting it.”

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: SNS
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam. Image: SNS

Kerr also played host to Charlie Adam when the former Liverpool, Rangers and Stoke man captained his boyhood club.

Kerr was the chef in the house and joked about his time with the now Fleetwood Town boss.

“Charlie was good to stay with, it was a good laugh, but he ate me out of home,” he added.

“I made the dinners, cooked, cleaned and done the lot.

“I just served him!”

Leaving Dundee

Amid the jokes and banter, things turned more serious as Kerr’s Dundee departure was brought up.

Cammy Kerr made his debut for Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr now turns out for Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Cammy says his start at Queen’s Park has been “brilliant” but leaving his boyhood club after 12 years as a pro was gut-wrenching.

And performing his heart-rending farewell video took some doing.

He added: “On a serious note, it’s been a hard few weeks. But it’s football, that’s the first time it’s really happened to me in my career.

“It was tough.

“Everyone spoke about the video, the camera just kept rolling, it must have taken me half-an-hour to get it out.

“I was just full of emotions. I was in to see John [Nelms] that day and I was leaving.

“It kinda happened in the one day.

“Every time I went to speak I was like ‘I can’t do this’.”

