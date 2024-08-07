Cammy Kerr on leaving Dundee, living with Charlie Adam and throw-ins in park with girlfriend

Cammy Kerr has opened up on practicing throw-ins in the park, living with Charlie Adam and how hard it was to leave Dundee this summer.

The Dens Park stalwart left his boyhood club last month after an entire career in dark blue that culminated in his testimonial year in 2023.

Now he’s a Queen’s Park player aiming for success in the Championship.

But on ex-Dundee team-mate Simon Ferry’s Open Goal podcast, stories inevitably turn to his time with the Dee.

And Kerr confirmed a rumour that he’d been out practicing his throw-ins with his girlfriend in a public park.

Asked if it was true or false, Kerr said: “True.

“This is the actual true story. We watched a 20s game up at Montrose – that’s the added bit, I took her up to watch it!

“We are on the way back and we had one of the boys in the car but we went out for a wee kickabout.

“Next I said I’ve got to do a few of these [throw-ins] for the gaffer. He’d said my throw-ins were terrible and I had to improve them.

“So I had her going in, to come out and I’m throwing it down the line!

“She’s flicking them on down the line! She was good.

“Then Gaz Duggan, it was him, next day he went in and told everyone. I was like ‘cheers Gaz, you’ve killed us!’”

Charlie Adam

Kerr also sparked an issue with team-mates over a Dundee jacket he turned up to the club in.

Team-mates asked kit lady Lorraine Noble why only he had this jacket and not them.

It turned out it was a Christmas gift from Kerr’s mum.

“Yeah, it was a big matchday jacket – I was buzzing when I opened it up!” Kerr recalled.

“When I was young I would only get Dundee stuff [at Christmas].

“That was me full-time a few years and I was still getting it.”

Kerr also played host to Charlie Adam when the former Liverpool, Rangers and Stoke man captained his boyhood club.

Kerr was the chef in the house and joked about his time with the now Fleetwood Town boss.

“Charlie was good to stay with, it was a good laugh, but he ate me out of home,” he added.

“I made the dinners, cooked, cleaned and done the lot.

“I just served him!”

Leaving Dundee

Amid the jokes and banter, things turned more serious as Kerr’s Dundee departure was brought up.

Cammy says his start at Queen’s Park has been “brilliant” but leaving his boyhood club after 12 years as a pro was gut-wrenching.

And performing his heart-rending farewell video took some doing.

He added: “On a serious note, it’s been a hard few weeks. But it’s football, that’s the first time it’s really happened to me in my career.

“It was tough.

“Everyone spoke about the video, the camera just kept rolling, it must have taken me half-an-hour to get it out.

“I was just full of emotions. I was in to see John [Nelms] that day and I was leaving.

“It kinda happened in the one day.

“Every time I went to speak I was like ‘I can’t do this’.”