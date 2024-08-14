Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off ‘naive’ tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off ‘naive’ tag

The Dark Blues are aiming to learn lessons from last season.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee’s second-half display against Hearts is a sign they have learned a big lesson from last season.

That’s the view of manager Tony Docherty after seeing his side keep the Jambos at bay after roaring into a 3-0 half-time lead.

Last season, the Dark Blues let a number of points slip from winning positions despite finishing in the top six.

That fragility when in front is something Docherty has been determined to remedy ahead of this season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
And he is encouraged by what his team showed when the pressure was on at Dens Park.

Particularly after letting a 2-0 and then a 2-1 lead slip against Hearts last season with the Jambos winning both 3-2.

‘Progress’

“Last year, we’d come under a wee bit of criticism about holding out leads, particularly against Hearts after the game where we went 2-0 up,” Docherty said.

“But standing at the side of the pitch I didn’t get that feeling, even when they scored.

“Obviously, after half-time, they’re going to throw everything at it like they did but I had a real sense that I wasn’t worried. I thought the team had it.

“I thought they managed the game extremely well.

“They showed the experience of last year that we can see out games when we take that lead.

“I felt really, really comfortable, and more importantly, speaking to players, they felt comfortable on the pitch.

“If anything, we still looked a real goal threat.

Dundee players and fans enjoy their day against Hearts. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“If we’d scored that fourth it could be anything then, but I think even when we were defending we were still picking off chances.

“We managed the game out really well so that was a really comforting feeling from Saturday.

“For me, it’s progress and it’s improvement.

“That’s what we’re looking to do year upon year, game upon game.

“We’re looking to improve and develop, and that’s something that’s really noticeable on Saturday.

“That’s the side that we’ve developed. Maybe last year we were a bit naive, but I thought Saturday we managed the game extremely well.”

