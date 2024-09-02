LEE WILKIE: Basic defending cost Dundee but they did show there is life after Luke McCowan

Dundee are unbeaten after nine matches this season but you can’t help but feel the frustration around Dens Park on Saturday.

Tony Docherty’s team continue to be a really dangerous team in attack but it is basic defending that let them down.

Two long, high balls ended up with St Mirren goals – two situations that should have been easily dealt with by Antonio Portales and then Ziyad Larkeche.

When it comes to sorting out individual errors, it’s difficult for Docherty to do that on the training pitch.

He has to rely on his experienced men sorting that out themselves.

If the defence can do that, the firepower up front will get wins, no doubt.

Luke McCowan

Saturday’s clash had another twist to it, though, with Luke McCowan having left less than a day previously.

He was such a big player for Dundee but fair play to the players because it didn’t look like it affected them at all.

Going forward, they still create chances.

Lyall Cameron was very good and Sammy Braybrooke made an encouraging start, too.

The main issue Dundee had was those poor goals conceded and that wouldn’t have had anything to do with McCowan being missing.

Though it wasn’t perfect in having to settle for a draw, the Dark Blues showed there is life after Luke McCowan.