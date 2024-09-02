LEE WILKIE: Basic defending cost Dundee but they did show there is life after Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Basic defending cost Dundee but they did show there is life after Luke McCowan

The Dark Blues battled back to draw with St Mirren but frustration clear at Dens Park.

Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee goal to earn a point against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee goal to earn a point against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee are unbeaten after nine matches this season but you can’t help but feel the frustration around Dens Park on Saturday.

Tony Docherty’s team continue to be a really dangerous team in attack but it is basic defending that let them down.

Two long, high balls ended up with St Mirren goals – two situations that should have been easily dealt with by Antonio Portales and then Ziyad Larkeche.

Mikael Mandron celebrates after giving St Mirren the lead. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Mikael Mandron celebrates after giving St Mirren the lead. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

When it comes to sorting out individual errors, it’s difficult for Docherty to do that on the training pitch.

He has to rely on his experienced men sorting that out themselves.

If the defence can do that, the firepower up front will get wins, no doubt.

Luke McCowan

Saturday’s clash had another twist to it, though, with Luke McCowan having left less than a day previously.

He was such a big player for Dundee but fair play to the players because it didn’t look like it affected them at all.

Curtis Main scores
Curtis Main finds the net for Dundee against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Going forward, they still create chances.

Lyall Cameron was very good and Sammy Braybrooke made an encouraging start, too.

The main issue Dundee had was those poor goals conceded and that wouldn’t have had anything to do with McCowan being missing.

Though it wasn’t perfect in having to settle for a draw, the Dark Blues showed there is life after Luke McCowan.

