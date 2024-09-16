Simon Murray says Dundee could have been more ‘streetwise’ in Ross County defeat

Just as Dundee didn’t get carried away with their impressive start to the season, they won’t allow disappointment in Dingwall to derail them.

That’s the view of stand-in skipper Simon Murray after his return to Ross County ended with a dismal defeat on Saturday.

A goal at either end of the first half did for the Dee in the Highlands, Jordan White’s penalty sealing the points after Akil Wright’s headed opener.

“It’s a tough one to take. I felt it was a good opportunity,” Murray said.

“We’ve been playing quite well and we’ve been positive from the start of the season.

“It was one we felt we could come up and make a good impact on the game but it wasn’t to be.

“We never got going in the first half and when you concede two goals it’s always tough to come back.

“They won the toss and decided to stay with the wind which was brutal.

“But at the same time we could have adapted better to the conditions and been a bit more streetwise.”

‘We know we can be better’

Defensively the Dark Blues do need to improve after conceding two goals once more.

However, it was their lack of attacking verve that surprised most at Victoria Park.

Going into the game, Dundee had scored 33 goals in nine games and found the net at least twice in every single match.

But they drew a blank against County.

“It’s frustrating because we know we can be better,” Murray said.

“We’ve proved that over the last few games and a strong point of ours has been us going forward.

“But we never got going.

“You look at yourself as a player and what you did in the game and what you can do better.

“This is football. You’ve got next week to go and put it right.

“Don’t get too high or too low.

“Just get together and look at the game and try to learn from it.”

Next up for Dundee is a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final away to Rangers.