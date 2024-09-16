Simon Murray says Dundee could have been more ‘streetwise’ in Ross County defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray says Dundee could have been more ‘streetwise’ in Ross County defeat

The unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a 2-0 loss in Dingwall.

Simon Murray
Dundee skipper Simon Murray suffered defeat on his return to Ross County. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Just as Dundee didn’t get carried away with their impressive start to the season, they won’t allow disappointment in Dingwall to derail them.

That’s the view of stand-in skipper Simon Murray after his return to Ross County ended with a dismal defeat on Saturday.

A goal at either end of the first half did for the Dee in the Highlands, Jordan White’s penalty sealing the points after Akil Wright’s headed opener.

“It’s a tough one to take. I felt it was a good opportunity,” Murray said.

Ross County striker Jordan White makes it 2-0 right on half-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We’ve been playing quite well and we’ve been positive from the start of the season.

“It was one we felt we could come up and make a good impact on the game but it wasn’t to be.

“We never got going in the first half and when you concede two goals it’s always tough to come back.

“They won the toss and decided to stay with the wind which was brutal.

“But at the same time we could have adapted better to the conditions and been a bit more streetwise.”

‘We know we can be better’

Defensively the Dark Blues do need to improve after conceding two goals once more.

However, it was their lack of attacking verve that surprised most at Victoria Park.

Going into the game, Dundee had scored 33 goals in nine games and found the net at least twice in every single match.

Dundee striker Simon Murray saw a first-half goal ruled out for offside. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

But they drew a blank against County.

“It’s frustrating because we know we can be better,” Murray said.

“We’ve proved that over the last few games and a strong point of ours has been us going forward.

“But we never got going.

“You look at yourself as a player and what you did in the game and what you can do better.

“This is football. You’ve got next week to go and put it right.

“Don’t get too high or too low.

“Just get together and look at the game and try to learn from it.”

Next up for Dundee is a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final away to Rangers.

