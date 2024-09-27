Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Scott Fraser debut chances and Jordan McGhee ‘blow’ ahead of Aberdeen clash

Dundee are out to burst Aberdeen’s bubble this weekend as manager Tony Docherty calls on “brilliant” Dens support to keep the good home form going.

The Dons head into Saturday’s clash on the back of 11 straight victories with new manager Jimmy Thelin enjoying the best start of any Aberdeen boss in history.

To keep that going – and to match Martin O’Neill’s 12-match winning streak at the start of his Celtic reign – they’ll have to become the first side to beat Dundee at Dens this term.

The Dark Blues have won four of their five home fixtures, scoring 20 goals in the process.

Docherty insists the home crowd have played a big part in that success.

And with over 4,000 Aberdeen fans set to pack out the away end at Dens Park, their support will be needed against a Dons side who have won their first 11 matches of the campaign.

“They’ve had a really good start,” the Dundee boss added.

“I know what it’s like up there, the supporters crave success and they are getting that at the moment.

“Saturday will be a brilliant atmosphere because I know what the Aberdeen fans are like. They’ll come down in their droves.

“But they are coming to us at home and our fans have been brilliant. With their support we are unbeaten at home.

“The fans are pivotal to that. They’ve played a massive part in the good results we’ve had.

“I think it will serve up a cracker, a really good game. The atmosphere will be there and it’s two really good teams.

“Aberdeen have gained that momentum and it’s up to us to stop it.”

Jordan McGhee

Dundee have fresh faces to call upon for Saturday’s clash. However, they will be without Jordan McGhee.

The 28-year-old limped off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 3-0 League Cup defeat at Rangers.

An anxious wait for results of Tuesday’s scan has ended with the disappointing news that McGhee will be missing “for a few weeks”.

Manager Tony Docherty confirmed the influential defender would be missing for the weekend clash with Aberdeen but will also sit out against Kilmarnock the following week.

An international break follows that with the Dark Blues hoping McGhee’s normal swift recovery from injury setbacks kicks in by the time they face Motherwell on October 19.

“We got the result back for Jordan after the scan and he’s got a calf injury that will keep him out for a few weeks,” Docherty confirmed.

“We certainly won’t see him this side of the international break.

“It’s a blow because Jordan is such an important player to the squad.

“He’s such a good pro and has such a strong mentality that he plays through everything. He’s carrying injuries all the time but he’s one player when he goes down, you know he’s injured.

“It’s unfortunate we’ll be without Jordan but straight away after the phonecall he’s saying ‘gaffer, I’ll not be out long, don’t worry about me’.

“That’s why he’s such a dream to work with.

“So it’s a bit of ying and yang with Jordan being out but Clark Robertson, Charlie Reilly and now Scott Fraser available.”

‘Stronger’

Robertson, Reilly and Fraser all came through Monday’s Reserve Cup clash with Dundee United B unscathed.

And the trio come into contention for the visit of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen.

“Scott and Clark are both available for selection and I was really encouraged by them in the reserve game on Monday and training since,” the Dundee boss added.

“They’ve certainly added real experience to the squad as well as quality.

“Having them back makes us stronger.”