Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Scott Fraser debut chances and Jordan McGhee ‘blow’ ahead of Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Scott Fraser debut chances and Jordan McGhee ‘blow’ ahead of Aberdeen clash

The Dark Blues welcome their east coast rivals to Dens Park on Saturday.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee are out to burst Aberdeen’s bubble this weekend as manager Tony Docherty calls on “brilliant” Dens support to keep the good home form going.

The Dons head into Saturday’s clash on the back of 11 straight victories with new manager Jimmy Thelin enjoying the best start of any Aberdeen boss in history.

To keep that going – and to match Martin O’Neill’s 12-match winning streak at the start of his Celtic reign – they’ll have to become the first side to beat Dundee at Dens this term.

The Dark Blues have won four of their five home fixtures, scoring 20 goals in the process.

Docherty insists the home crowd have played a big part in that success.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

And with over 4,000 Aberdeen fans set to pack out the away end at Dens Park, their support will be needed against a Dons side who have won their first 11 matches of the campaign.

“They’ve had a really good start,” the Dundee boss added.

“I know what it’s like up there, the supporters crave success and they are getting that at the moment.

“Saturday will be a brilliant atmosphere because I know what the Aberdeen fans are like. They’ll come down in their droves.

“But they are coming to us at home and our fans have been brilliant. With their support we are unbeaten at home.

Luke McCowan scores against Aberdeen
Luke McCowan’s penalty split the sides on Aberdeen’s last visit to Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“The fans are pivotal to that. They’ve played a massive part in the good results we’ve had.

“I think it will serve up a cracker, a really good game. The atmosphere will be there and it’s two really good teams.

“Aberdeen have gained that momentum and it’s up to us to stop it.”

Jordan McGhee

Dundee have fresh faces to call upon for Saturday’s clash. However, they will be without Jordan McGhee.

The 28-year-old limped off in the closing stages of last weekend’s 3-0 League Cup defeat at Rangers.

Jordan McGhee challenges Rangers winger Nedim Bajrami. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Jordan McGhee limped off late on against Rangers last week. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

An anxious wait for results of Tuesday’s scan has ended with the disappointing news that McGhee will be missing “for a few weeks”.

Manager Tony Docherty confirmed the influential defender would be missing for the weekend clash with Aberdeen but will also sit out against Kilmarnock the following week.

An international break follows that with the Dark Blues hoping McGhee’s normal swift recovery from injury setbacks kicks in by the time they face Motherwell on October 19.

“We got the result back for Jordan after the scan and he’s got a calf injury that will keep him out for a few weeks,” Docherty confirmed.

“We certainly won’t see him this side of the international break.

“It’s a blow because Jordan is such an important player to the squad.

Scott Fraser signed for Dundee last Friday. Image: David Young
Scott Fraser is in line for a Dundee debut this weekend. Image: David Young

“He’s such a good pro and has such a strong mentality that he plays through everything. He’s carrying injuries all the time but he’s one player when he goes down, you know he’s injured.

“It’s unfortunate we’ll be without Jordan but straight away after the phonecall he’s saying ‘gaffer, I’ll not be out long, don’t worry about me’.

“That’s why he’s such a dream to work with.

“So it’s a bit of ying and yang with Jordan being out but Clark Robertson, Charlie Reilly and now Scott Fraser available.”

‘Stronger’

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson could make his Dundee debut this weekend after injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Robertson, Reilly and Fraser all came through Monday’s Reserve Cup clash with Dundee United B unscathed.

And the trio come into contention for the visit of Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen.

“Scott and Clark are both available for selection and I was really encouraged by them in the reserve game on Monday and training since,” the Dundee boss added.

“They’ve certainly added real experience to the squad as well as quality.

“Having them back makes us stronger.”

More from Dundee FC

Scott Fraser takes on Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final.
Dundee new boy Scott Fraser's EFL highs and lows: From MK Dons 'standout' to…
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Dundee boss identifies key Scott Fraser traits ahead of possible debut versus Aberdeen
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
'Dominance and organisation' - What Clark Robertson will bring to Dundee defence
Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in 'Wee Derby' action as Scott Fraser…
'Twa Teams, One Street' kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
'Twa Teams, One Street' nominated for top podcast gong at 2024 Football Content Awards
Lyall Cameron on the pitch for Dundee FC
Dundee star Lyall Cameron reveals ambition to earn big move like Luke McCowan
4
Dundee crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at Ibrox. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
4 Dundee talking points from cup exit at Rangers - is there a silver…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wasn't happy with his side's performance at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty wants more 'resolute' Dundee after Rangers disappointment as he provides injury update…
3
Lyall Cameron takes on Rangers at Ibrox
Lyall Cameron: Dundee have shown they can compete with Rangers
Tony Docherty gets his man - Scott Fraser is now a Dundee player. Image: David Young
Dundee snap up Scott Fraser as former United team-mate convinces him on Dens Park…

Conversation