Dundee Celtic could be expelled from Scottish Youth Cup over alleged crowd trouble

A Dundee football team could be expelled from the Scottish Youth Cup after a game was abandoned with 36 minutes still to play. The referee called an early halt to Dundee Celtic Boys Club's under-17s clash against Kirkcaldy on Sunday September 15. Dundee Celtic BC were losing 4-0 when the match official called time nine minutes into the second half. This was due to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour from home supporters in the Scottish Youth Cup first-round tie at Lochee Park. The Scottish Youth Football Association will discuss on Wednesday October 2 whether to kick Dundee Celtic BC out of the Scottish Youth Cup as a result. A spokesman for the Scottish Youth FA said: "This case will be heard at a general purposes meeting. "The committee will review it and make a decision." Both teams have been entered into the second-round draw, with a tie to be played away at Duloch, but a decision on punishment is expected to be taken before that. Graeme Webster, president of Dundee Celtic BC, told The Courier: "We are contesting the decision to abandon the game. "What has been claimed is fictitious." Kirkcaldy FC has been contacted for comment.
