Dundee Celtic could be expelled from Scottish Youth Cup over alleged crowd trouble

Fan behaviour allegedly caused their match to be abandoned with 36 minutes still to play.

By Stephen Eighteen
The cup tie was being played at Lochee Park.
A Dundee football team could be expelled from the Scottish Youth Cup after a game was abandoned with 36 minutes still to play.

The referee called an early halt to Dundee Celtic Boys Club’s under-17s clash against Kirkcaldy on Sunday September 15.

Dundee Celtic BC were losing 4-0 when the match official called time nine minutes into the second half.

This was due to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour from home supporters in the Scottish Youth Cup first-round tie at Lochee Park.

The Scottish Youth Football Association will discuss on Wednesday October 2 whether to kick Dundee Celtic BC out of the Scottish Youth Cup as a result.

A spokesman for the Scottish Youth FA said: “This case will be heard at a general purposes meeting.

“The committee will review it and make a decision.”

Both teams have been entered into the second-round draw, with a tie to be played away at Duloch, but a decision on punishment is expected to be taken before that.

Graeme Webster, president of Dundee Celtic BC, told The Courier: “We are contesting the decision to abandon the game.

“What has been claimed is fictitious.”

Kirkcaldy FC has been contacted for comment.

