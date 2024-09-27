Everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Dundee United: Huge selection calls, danger men and what the managers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Dundee United: Huge selection calls, danger men and what the managers say

Courier Sport sets the scene for the Tangerines' testing trip west.

Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United players will aim to leave Rugby Park with three points. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday seeking to bounce back from two successive defeats.

The Ayrshire outfit are desperate to kick-start their own Premiership campaign having picked up just two points from their opening five games amid the onerous challenge of balancing domestic and European football.

United, meanwhile, sit in fourth spot following a largely heartening return to the top-flight to date.

Courier Sport previews the action from Rugby Park, from selection headaches and Killie’s key threats to the man in the middle.

Dundee United selection dilemmas

Will Jim Goodwin tweak United’s shape on Saturday?

There is no need to throw the baby out with the bath water.

The Tangerines’ back three of Ross Graham, Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega is solid, with wing-backs Will Ferry and Luca Stephenson (barring a wild, costly challenge at Fir Park) proving effective.

Louis Moult unleashes a thunderous leveller.
Will Louis Moult’s goal at Motherwell earn him a start? Image: SNS

The questions lie higher up the pitch.

Louis Moult and Sam Dalby have been positive when introduced as a strike-pairing, with the Terrors generally looking a more potent attacking unit with two up top. Could both start at Rugby Park? Or one of them alongside Jort van der Sande?

Playing on the right of United’s usual 3-4-3 hasn’t got the best out of David Babunski, either. A central position in a 3-5-2 would see one of the Tangerines’ most gifted players in a far more influential role.

That tweak would pose the question: where does Kristijan Trapanovski – impressive as a winger in the opening weeks of the season – play? Glenn Middleton has also staked a persuasive claim for minutes over the past week.

Loads to chew over for Goodwin.

3 Kilmarnock danger men

DANNY ARMSTRONG is yet to hit the heights of recent campaigns – United fans will need no reminder of how he tormented them in 2022/23 – yet has still racked up a couple of assists from his 11 appearances.

With a wand of a left foot, he’ll be a constant threat drifting in from wide areas and possesses a mean set-piece.

Danny Armstrong celebrates
Danny Armstrong celebrates. Image: SNS

DAVID WATSON will seek to continue his meteoric rise, having been named Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year last season.

The 19-year-old scored his first European goal against Cercle Bruges earlier this term and has the ability to dictate games and drive from the heart of midfield, if United don’t stay on top of him.

STUART FINDLAY’s role will be crucial.

The vastly experienced defender has been a mainstay since returning to the club on loan from Oxford United and will undoubtedly relish the battle with van der Sande, Moult or Dalby (whoever gets the nod for United).

What the managers say

Goodwin said: “Kilmarnock have obviously not had the greatest of starts to the league but that has to change at some point – we said a similar thing prior to playing Hearts – due to the quality of of players they have.

“You’d expect them to win a game at some point and we have to make sure it isn’t against us at the weekend.

“We’re fully prepared for what they are going to throw at us. You know you’ll have to defend long balls, protect your box and be ready for an aggressive, physical battle, especially at the top end of the pitch.

“We have to match all that, while still bringing our own game.”

Derek McInnes' full focus is on Dundee United
Derek McInnes’ full focus is on Dundee United: Image: SNS

Linked with the managerial vacancy at Hearts this week, Derek McInnes said: “My job is fully on Kilmarnock.

“It’s just about making sure that we are the team I want us to be – being as relevant as we were last season, with people giving us plenty of plaudits. Mixing it and landing a few blows on bigger teams with bigger budgets.

“I believe we can be that team again.

“I actually think we’ve got the potential to be better than last year and that excites me and hopefully we can start by getting a winning performance again on Saturday.”

Dundee United’s record at Kilmarnock (last 6 meetings)

27/02/21: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United (Medley 64; Sporle 18)

21/04/21: Kilmarnock 3-0 Dundee United (Lafferty 32, 35, 43 pen)

22/01/22: Kilmarnock 1-2 Dundee United (McKenzie 20; McNulty 4, Levitt 111)

30/07/22: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United (Taylor 90; Levitt 43)

18/10/22: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United (Lafferty 8 pen, Armstrong 73; Middleton 10)

01/02/23: Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United (Armstrong 35)

Man in the middle: Craig Napier

Referee Craig Napier
Craig Napier, pictured, will be the man in the middle on Saturday. Image: SNS

Whistler Napier has brandished a red card in each of his last two assignments.

He dismissed Euan Murray just 15 minutes into the recent Fife derby between Dunfermline and Raith Rovers as the Pars claimed a 2-0 win.

Prior to that, Queen’s Park keeper Calum Ferrie was given his marching orders against Airdrieonians.

Napier last took charge of a United game in their 1-1 draw against Ross County on August 10.

Calum Spence and David Dunne will act as assistant referees, with Greg Aitken leading the VAR team.

