On-loan Dundee ace Charlie Reilly on why he made move to crisis-hit Inverness

Charlie Reilly is confident Caley Thistle can offer him the ideal platform to showcase what he can do while on loan from Dundee.

With League One side Inverness struggling for their financial future, one bright note last week was the arrival of attacker Reilly from the Dark Blues.

The 22-year-old is looking to cast a year of injury frustration to the sidelines and get his career back on track during his loan stint until January.

Mainly muscle injuries hampered Reilly, who was snapped up by Dundee in the summer of 2023 after showing a prolific streak for Albion Rovers, who were then in League Two.

In 2022/23, Reilly scored 24 goals and assisted 19 times for Rovers as he was named Scottish League Two Player of the Year and nominated for PFA Scotland’s Young Player of the Year award.

‘Missed a lot of football’

Reilly had a short stint at Arbroath in the Championship last term before injury again hit his chances.

On Saturday, he made his Inverness debut in a 1-0 defeat at Arbroath, which leaves ICT ninth in League One after nine matches, and he said: “I am here to get minutes.

“There was interest from elsewhere, but we felt Inverness was the best move for me and for Dundee.

“I have had a hard time with injuries and I have missed out on a lot of football.

“Over the past year, I think I’ve played no more than 12 games, so coming to Inverness gives me the chance to get a run of games now.”

Reilly impressed manager Duncan Ferguson, who will be keen to see him provide a killer touch.

ICT have scored just six goals in nine league outings, albeit they have the second best defence in the division, having leaked just seven goals.

But they face a financial fight for their future, with £200,000 needed this month alone to push away administration fears.

Fans have rallied, with the club’s Save ICT Fund tally breaking through the £60,000 mark over the weekend.

Caley in crisis

Reilly, who only met his new team-mates on Saturday, said: “We can’t do anything about what’s going on behind the scenes.

“Hopefully the club gets through it.

“We must do our talking on the park – stick to that and we’ll be alright.

“It was good to meet the guys on Saturday, having trained with Dundee last week.

“There are a lot of good players at Inverness, some of whom have played at high levels.

“It might just take a couple more games for them to find out more about what I’m like and the same for me, but we showed a lot of quality on the ball on Saturday, so it was good – I enjoyed it.”