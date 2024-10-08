On-loan Dundee ace Charlie Reilly on why he made move to crisis-hit Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On-loan Dundee ace Charlie Reilly on why he made move to crisis-hit Inverness

The Dark Blues forward aims to be the answer to Caley Thistle’s goalscoring problems but off-field turmoil casts shadow over League One side.

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Charlie Reilly is confident Caley Thistle can offer him the ideal platform to showcase what he can do while on loan from Dundee.

With League One side Inverness struggling for their financial future, one bright note last week was the arrival of attacker Reilly from the Dark Blues.

The 22-year-old is looking to cast a year of injury frustration to the sidelines and get his career back on track during his loan stint until January.

Mainly muscle injuries hampered Reilly, who was snapped up by Dundee in the summer of 2023 after showing a prolific streak for Albion Rovers, who were then in League Two.

In 2022/23, Reilly scored 24 goals and assisted 19 times for Rovers as he was named Scottish League Two Player of the Year and nominated for PFA Scotland’s Young Player of the Year award.

‘Missed a lot of football’

Reilly had a short stint at Arbroath in the Championship last term before injury again hit his chances.

On Saturday, he made his Inverness debut in a 1-0 defeat at Arbroath, which leaves ICT ninth in League One after nine matches, and he said: “I am here to get minutes.

“There was interest from elsewhere, but we felt Inverness was the best move for me and for Dundee.

“I have had a hard time with injuries and I have missed out on a lot of football.

“Over the past year, I think I’ve played no more than 12 games, so coming to Inverness gives me the chance to get a run of games now.”

Charlie Reilly goes for goal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Reilly impressed manager Duncan Ferguson, who will be keen to see him provide a killer touch.

ICT have scored just six goals in nine league outings, albeit they have the second best defence in the division, having leaked just seven goals.

But they face a financial fight for their future, with £200,000 needed this month alone to push away administration fears.

Fans have rallied, with the club’s Save ICT Fund tally breaking through the £60,000 mark over the weekend.

Caley in crisis

Reilly, who only met his new team-mates on Saturday, said: “We can’t do anything about what’s going on behind the scenes.

“Hopefully the club gets through it.

“We must do our talking on the park – stick to that and we’ll be alright.

“It was good to meet the guys on Saturday, having trained with Dundee last week.

“There are a lot of good players at Inverness, some of whom have played at high levels.

“It might just take a couple more games for them to find out more about what I’m like and the same for me, but we showed a lot of quality on the ball on Saturday, so it was good – I enjoyed it.”

