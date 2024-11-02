Dundee’s Ethan Ingram: There’s loads more to come from me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Ethan Ingram: There’s loads more to come from me

The Dark Blues defender admits settling in at Dens Park has taken longer than planned.

Ethan Ingram has impressed in his short time at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ethan Ingram in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Ethan Ingram has admitted his bedding in period at Dundee has been harder than he anticipated.

The England U/20 international made the switch north of the border after turning down the offer of a new contract at West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

His first taste of Scottish football started with a winning streak but lately form has been poor with the Dark Blues losing six of the last seven games.

Form he insists will turn. And he hopes it starts with a victory at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“As a squad, as a group, we’re confident that things will change for us,” he said.

Ethan Ingram takes on St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Ethan Ingram takes on St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“If you watch our games, we’re playing well, we’re doing the right things and sometimes it just isn’t falling for us.

“I think, as the gaffer’s always telling us, it will come for us, it will change.

“I felt the Motherwell game showed what we were capable of doing, so it’s just replicating in other games now.”

‘Loads more to come’

The right-back has started the last six league games and feels like he’s finding his feet at Dundee.

However, Ingram insists there is plenty of improvement to come from him.

“I’m getting a good run of games but obviously the results aren’t what you want,” he added.

Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA
Ethan Ingram featuring for West Brom in 2022. Image: PA

“It took a while for me to get used to being in the Scottish Premiership.

“Being away from home, no matter how much you hide it, it does affect you. Obviously, a new league, a new team, that always takes time.

“No matter how big of a personality you are or how comfortable you are, it always has a little knock-on effect. But I think now I’m settled.

“There’s loads more to come from me.

“As I said, settling in took some time, probably more than what I thought – now it’s just concentrating on what I can do for the team in attack and defence.”

8 hours on a motorbike

Helping the youngster settle in has been family coming up from down south.

Father Eddie travelled all the way up to Dundee from Gloucester for last weekend’s home clash with St Johnstone with more family up for tomorrow’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Summer signings Simon Murray and Ethan Ingram celebrate Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS
Summer signings Simon Murray and Ethan Ingram celebrate a Dundee  goal. Image: SNS

Though they won’t be using the same method as Ingram’s dad – an eight-hour ride on his KTM Super Adventure 1290 motorcycle.

“It was his first game as it’s difficult coming all the way up from Gloucester,” Ethan revealed.

“It took him about eight hours and he drove up on his motorbike.

“I don’t know what he was thinking, I just said, ‘why?!’

“He said he had to prove to himself that he could do it, but I think it’s a bit extreme! He’s in his mid-sixties so he’s not a young boy.

“My mum, my uncle, his wife and my cousins came up this week – but not by motorbike!

“They’ll be here for the weekend and watch the game on Sunday.

“Hopefully they will see us win.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty looking for 'right decision' from SFA over Celtic VAR controversy
Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee send ref chiefs extra footage of 2 controversial incidents in Celtic defeat
2
Fin Robertson
No revenge in mind for Dundee against Kilmarnock insists Fin Robertson as he opens…
Dundee appeal to Ross Hardie after the referee awarded Celtic a second-half penalty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Celtic defeat lines up make-or-break Killie clash
Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty points to key evidence proving Dundee are 'doing things properly' as he…
Tony Docherty was pleased with the display from his team in defeat at Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty questions 'really soft' spot-kick in Dundee's loss to Celtic and picks out…
5
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
7
Luke McCowan is pictured at Celtic Park after signing for the Champions. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss not surprised by Luke McCowan's dream start at Celtic
Trevor Carson started against Rangers last weekend. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee dealt goalkeeper injury blow ahead of Celtic clash
2
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee must 'stick together' to get through bad spell insists boss Tony Docherty
6

Conversation