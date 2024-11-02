Dundee’s Ethan Ingram: There’s loads more to come from me

Ethan Ingram has admitted his bedding in period at Dundee has been harder than he anticipated.

The England U/20 international made the switch north of the border after turning down the offer of a new contract at West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

His first taste of Scottish football started with a winning streak but lately form has been poor with the Dark Blues losing six of the last seven games.

Form he insists will turn. And he hopes it starts with a victory at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“As a squad, as a group, we’re confident that things will change for us,” he said.

“If you watch our games, we’re playing well, we’re doing the right things and sometimes it just isn’t falling for us.

“I think, as the gaffer’s always telling us, it will come for us, it will change.

“I felt the Motherwell game showed what we were capable of doing, so it’s just replicating in other games now.”

‘Loads more to come’

The right-back has started the last six league games and feels like he’s finding his feet at Dundee.

However, Ingram insists there is plenty of improvement to come from him.

“I’m getting a good run of games but obviously the results aren’t what you want,” he added.

“It took a while for me to get used to being in the Scottish Premiership.

“Being away from home, no matter how much you hide it, it does affect you. Obviously, a new league, a new team, that always takes time.

“No matter how big of a personality you are or how comfortable you are, it always has a little knock-on effect. But I think now I’m settled.

“There’s loads more to come from me.

“As I said, settling in took some time, probably more than what I thought – now it’s just concentrating on what I can do for the team in attack and defence.”

8 hours on a motorbike

Helping the youngster settle in has been family coming up from down south.

Father Eddie travelled all the way up to Dundee from Gloucester for last weekend’s home clash with St Johnstone with more family up for tomorrow’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Though they won’t be using the same method as Ingram’s dad – an eight-hour ride on his KTM Super Adventure 1290 motorcycle.

“It was his first game as it’s difficult coming all the way up from Gloucester,” Ethan revealed.

“It took him about eight hours and he drove up on his motorbike.

“I don’t know what he was thinking, I just said, ‘why?!’

“He said he had to prove to himself that he could do it, but I think it’s a bit extreme! He’s in his mid-sixties so he’s not a young boy.

“My mum, my uncle, his wife and my cousins came up this week – but not by motorbike!

“They’ll be here for the weekend and watch the game on Sunday.

“Hopefully they will see us win.”