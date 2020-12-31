Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

PODCAST: Jim McLean remembered and Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee’s 2020 reviewed

by Eric Nicolson
December 31 2020, 10.50am
© SNS Group 0141 221 3602Jim McLean with Dundee United fans in 2011 after stand was named after him.
Jim McLean with Dundee United fans in 2011 after stand was named after him.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson pay tribute to Dundee United’s greatest ever manager, Jim McLean.

And in the last episode of 2020, it’s time to look back on momentous years for United, St Johnstone and Dundee and look ahead to how they will get on in 2021.

