PODCAST: Dundee United and St Johnstone are Scottish Cup underdogs who shouldn’t be written off

It’s Scottish Cup quarter-final weekend.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson assess Dundee United and St Johnstone’s chances of making the last four.

And the stakes are even higher for Dundee, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline as the race for the play-offs nears its conclusion.

Also on the agenda is the plight of Brechin City and how they have run out of football friends.

