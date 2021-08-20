Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

St Johnstone v Dundee United: Ali McCann against Jeando Fuchs among potential key battles in McDiarmid clash

By Calum Woodger
August 20 2021, 12.00pm
Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs and St Johnstone man Ali McCann will do battle at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.
With both teams feeling their way into the Premiership season, Sunday’s clash between St Johnstone and Dundee United should be an interesting contest.

McDiarmid Park will be the battleground as the Saints and the Terrors compete in the first ‘Tayside derby’ of the season.

Both sides will go into the match on the back of penalty shoot-out wins against Championship opposition in order to reach the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts and St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will pit their wits against each other.

United registered a historic win over Rangers in their last league outing, while the Perth men have draws against Ross County and Motherwell to show for their early-season efforts.

Of course, Callum Davidson’s side have been on a European adventure, which continued with Thursday night’s incredible draw with LASK of Austria in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

Callum Davidson is likely to shuffle his pack ahead of the second leg.

But just how might the teams shape up this weekend – and who might be going head to head in search of three points?

Ali McCann v Jeando Fuchs

The standouts in the early season action for both teams have come in the engine-room and, in McCann, Saints have a rising star on their hands.

The 21-year-old golden boy looked a class act in the McDiarmid Park men’s spirited Europa League qualifying defeat to Galatasaray – and again in Austria.

Winning 70% of his duels and making six tackles against Motherwell on Premiership day one, according to Opta, the Northern Ireland international is tenacious and gritty.

However, with his quick feet and impressive range of passing – McCann registered a passing accuracy of 85.7% away to County – he is a threat in the opposition box, too.

Jeando Fuchs dominated the midfield for Dundee United against Rangers.

If Callum Davidson decides to play him – and that’s a big if with so much at stake against LASK next week – he will be a marked man for United, with Fuchs likely to be doing the lion’s share of the work.

The 23-year-old Cameroon international isn’t quite the box-to-box maestro McCann is, but he is even more dogged and hard-working.

Fuchs ran the midfield for the Terrors against Rangers – making four tackles, three interceptions and winning 75% of his aerial duels.

Despite his diminutive stature, Fuchs is an incredible competitor – described as a ‘Duracell bunny’ by former boss Micky Mellon – that always leaves his mark on a game.

Chris Kane v Charlie Mulgrew

Simply put, St Johnstone forward Chris Kane is a pest – and a damn good one at that.

The 26-year-old loves to harry defenders in possession and has a knack of winning free-kicks for his team as an out ball.

Mainly used in European action so far this season, in 20 minutes against Motherwell Kane won the ball back twice for his team high up the pitch.

He also linked the play well for Saints, totting up a passing accuracy of 85.7%, with all his passes coming in the opposition half.

Chris Kane pressurised Galatasaray goalie Ismail Cipe into an own goal in the second leg of St Johnstone’s Europa League qualifying tie against the Turkish giants in Perth.

A nuisance, yes, but a nuisance who can play a little.

Kane will be looking to put the pressure on United’s veteran centre-half Mulgrew – who adeptly performed the role of sweeper against Rangers.

The 35-year-old former Scotland skipper is the Tangerines’ last line of defence and made nine clearances and two heroic blocks to help secure all three points against the champions.

Mulgrew also possesses a wand of a left foot that can be a big weapon at set-pieces for the Terrors and, crucially, is cool and accurate under the cosh.

Jason Kerr v Nicky Clark

Captain Kerr has become a totemic figure for Saints.

The 24-year-old centre-half is, arguably, the Perth side’s MVP (Most Valuable Player) – to use American phraseology.

Not only is he a leader and a giant at the back, Kerr is an attacking threat, out ball as an overlapping centre-back and penalty specialist.

He scored in Turkey, had a hand in the own goal leveller at McDiarmid for the second leg against Galatasaray and has been huge on the domestic scene for Saints, too.

Jason Kerr in action against Galatasaray’s Ryan Babel.

Against County, he led by example, touching the ball a match-high 81 times, winning possession back nine times for his team and providing the most consistent distribution for Saintees, with 39 passes in the opposition half and an accuracy of 76.6% in general.

Buoyed by his second strike of the season in United’s cup win over Ayr, Clark will be hoping to get the better of Kerr.

Taking on the No 9 mantle from departed Lawrence Shankland while new boy Marc McNulty works his way back to full fitness, Clark will lead the line for United.

He did so with distinction against the Light Blues, contesting 14 aerial duels and winning the majority, and will look to add some craft to his graft this weekend.

