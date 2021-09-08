Sport / Football / Dundee United Dundee United hint that Benjamin Siegrist is back in training By Eric Nicolson September 8 2021, 1.02pm Updated: September 8 2021, 4.43pm Benjamin Siegrist. Dundee United have hinted that goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is back in training. A Twitter post by the club has got fans excited that the Swiss star will now soon be returning to Tam Courts’ first team. When you spot someone going for the last sausage roll at the buffet 😧 #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/gidMvgS45w — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 8, 2021 Siegrist sustained a knee injury in the build-up to United’s clash with St Johnstone. There had been speculation it was a season-ending one but Courts struck an optimistic tone the last time he spoke about the man who was the subject of much speculation during the transfer window. Siegrist now faces a battle with Trevor Carson for the number one jersey. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Scott McMann: What Dundee United fans can expect from the newest member of their defensive unit Jamie Robson Dundee United exclusive: Rangers goal was the perfect parting gift to a club I’ll always love Dundee derby tickets: United and Dundee fans unhappy over pricing as tickets go on sale St Mirren v Dundee United: Paisley side announce tickets on sale for Premiership clash with Tangerines