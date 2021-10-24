Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland bags first Beerschot goal – but remains mired in Belgian basement battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland bags first Beerschot goal – but remains mired in Belgian basement battle

By Alan Temple
October 24 2021, 5.30pm Updated: October 24 2021, 6.10pm
Celebration: Shankland
Celebration: Shankland

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland bagged his maiden goal for Beerschot with a memorable strike against Belgian big guns Anderlecht.

However, the ex-Tannadice favourite was unable to prevent his new club from slipping to another damaging defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Shankland found the net after 56 minutes, converting a clinical header from a Ramiro Vaca delivery.

The effort halved arrears after goals from Sergio Gomez and Benito Raman had given Anderlecht a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Anderlecht ran out 4-2 winners and Beerschot remain in dire straights at the foot of the Jupiler Pro League, with just two points from 12 matches.

They are already eight points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Shankland rippled the net on his sixth appearance, albeit Sunday’s fixture was only the second time the Scotland internationalist has completed a full 90 minutes.

Lawrence Shankland exclusive: I missed out on Dundee United farewell but could be back one day

