Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland bags first Beerschot goal – but remains mired in Belgian basement battle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland bagged his maiden goal for Beerschot with a memorable strike against Belgian big guns Anderlecht.

However, the ex-Tannadice favourite was unable to prevent his new club from slipping to another damaging defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Shankland found the net after 56 minutes, converting a clinical header from a Ramiro Vaca delivery.

The effort halved arrears after goals from Sergio Gomez and Benito Raman had given Anderlecht a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Goalllllllll for @Shankland_25 The former @dundeeunitedfc striker gets his first goal in Belgium against Anderlecht. Hes only started the last couple & has now found his touch. What a lovely header. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/7zsOGr69kf — ScotsAbroadPod (@ScotsAbroadPod) October 24, 2021

However, Anderlecht ran out 4-2 winners and Beerschot remain in dire straights at the foot of the Jupiler Pro League, with just two points from 12 matches.

They are already eight points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Shankland rippled the net on his sixth appearance, albeit Sunday’s fixture was only the second time the Scotland internationalist has completed a full 90 minutes.