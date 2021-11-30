LEE WILKIE: Frustration for Dundee United at Ross County but Tangerines must beware Motherwell backlash tonight

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United’s trip to Ross County felt like a banana skin to me and it kind of turned out that way.

The Staggies were good and probably felt aggrieved to have gone behind to Louis Appere’s goal.

That, though, is a sign of how far United have come under Tam Courts this season.

There’s real disappointment over conceding such a late equaliser.

Manner of the goal frustrating

Disappointment is natural in that circumstance but the way the Tangerines have ground out 1-0s this term, there was probably a bit more frustration involved.

The nature of the goal, too, didn’t help.

It felt like an avoidable one to lose – defenders needed to be more aggressive in getting a head on the ball, positioning could have been better, too.

Benjamin Siegrist will be very unhappy to lose his clean sheet after making some great saves.

Quickly, though, there is another game on the horizon.

Motherwell reaction

Motherwell were pretty poor at Dundee on Saturday and manager Graham Alexander will be expecting a reaction from his side.

That’s certainly the way he was talking after the defeat at Dens.

United need to be ready for that.

Motherwell have had a good season so far but tonight is a chance for the Tangerines to open up a gap on them.

Big game for both.