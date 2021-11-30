Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Frustration for Dundee United at Ross County but Tangerines must beware Motherwell backlash tonight

By Lee Wilkie
November 30 2021, 8.30am
Lee Wilkie (left) with Ross County celebrating their late equaliser against Dundee United (right).
Dundee United’s trip to Ross County felt like a banana skin to me and it kind of turned out that way.

The Staggies were good and probably felt aggrieved to have gone behind to Louis Appere’s goal.

That, though, is a sign of how far United have come under Tam Courts this season.

There’s real disappointment over conceding such a late equaliser.

Manner of the goal frustrating

Disappointment is natural in that circumstance but the way the Tangerines have ground out 1-0s this term, there was probably a bit more frustration involved.

The nature of the goal, too, didn’t help.

It felt like an avoidable one to lose – defenders needed to be more aggressive in getting a head on the ball, positioning could have been better, too.

United celebrate in front of the travelling fans.

Benjamin Siegrist will be very unhappy to lose his clean sheet after making some great saves.

Quickly, though, there is another game on the horizon.

Motherwell reaction

Motherwell were pretty poor at Dundee on Saturday and manager Graham Alexander will be expecting a reaction from his side.

That’s certainly the way he was talking after the defeat at Dens.

United need to be ready for that.

Motherwell have had a good season so far but tonight is a chance for the Tangerines to open up a gap on them.

Big game for both.

 

