Tony Asghar hits out at ‘disrupters’ over ‘rumours and allegations’ of legends snub and memorabilia row at Dundee United

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has moved to address ‘rumours and allegations’ spreading amongst a section of Tangerines fans following the departure of a long-serving Tannadice volunteer.

Suggestions that Dundee United legends had been told by the club to take back historic shirts and other memorabilia displayed at Tannadice have circulated online since Dundee United Business Club figure Tom Cairns stepped down from his voluntary role with the club earlier in November.

A social media post by former United star John Reilly alluding to the memorabilia situation was widely shared amongst fans, leading to questions over the nature of the apparent row.

A number of fans expressed concern that the club may be seeking to tone down visible links to the club’s historic successes at its home ground.

Reilly also claimed Asghar did not greet a group of former United players who had travelled to Glasgow to attend Walter Smith’s memorial service.

But the United chief has now hit back, insisting he will not stand for “unwarranted abuse or fabrication of truths”.

In a statement released via United’s official website he said: “I want to extend my personal thanks to the majority of the United support for their continued support at both home and away games, however, over the last week there has been a number of rumours and allegations being spread throughout the Dundee United fan base that I am forced to address

“At a time when the team, the club and its supporters are on a positive journey to achieve our long term goals, I am deeply disappointed that a small section of fans are trying to throw shadow over the great work that is being carried out in all areas of the business.

“I would therefore like to clarify the facts around some of these rumours.

“Dundee United FC, owners, board of directors, executive team, staff and players fully understand that the history and traditions of United are a fundamental cornerstone to our success and the achievements of the players and staff during our history continue to and will always hold a special place within Tannadice.

“I want to make it clear that nobody on the Dundee United FC executive team or board gave any instruction to hand back any donated items and rumours that we have removed ex-players’ items from the walls recently is a misrepresentation of facts.

“We did remove all Scotland shirts from one of the lounges during renovation work over two years ago. This highlighted to us that we had to look at making the museum a bigger area to ensure all items were displayed instead of being placed in storage.

“I have also personally initiated plans to start a former players’ association to support ex-players and coaches during illness and any other financial hardship they may suffer and we will report more on this in the future.”

On the Walter Smith memorial allegation, he added: “It was claimed that I do not respect the club legends and do not acknowledge them, this is completely unfounded and false. I not only have the utmost respect for them but also fully appreciate how integral they are to our club going forward.

“I find it disappointing that I and the club have to react to rumour and innuendo on social media and this is something we don’t do lightly but in today’s world, disrupters will use any tool to try to unsettle.

“We use the tagline ‘United Together’ and while the vast majority of stakeholders want only the best for Dundee United there remains a small minority who wish to disrupt.

“I want to make it clear today, within the club and the wider United fanbase, we aim to be together in pursuit of our goals and if anyone wants to unfairly attack any individuals (club, partners and fans), we will defend ourselves collectively.

“I personally will not allow my integrity to be questioned or allow any of the club representatives to be subject to unwarranted abuse or fabrication of truths.”